MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian shares extended gains to 1 percent on Monday, led by banks, software exporters and energy major Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season bargains.

At 10:02 a.m. (0432 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.08 percent at 15,908.29, with 16 of its components in the green.

"I think it will be more or less range-bound this week, due to holidays and the expiry," said Jigar Shah, senior vice president at KIM ENG Securities, referring to Thursday's derivatives expiry.

Shah said the Nifty was likely to trade between 4,700-4,900 this week.

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, with a rise of 3 percent, while Idea Cellular rose 2.3 after the telecoms tribunal gave the companies temporary respite from a government ban on 3G roaming pacts.

On Friday, the telecoms ministry told carriers they would not be allowed to offer 3G services beyond the zones where they have their own radio airwaves.

Reliance Communications rose 1.6 percent after the Times of India reported that the company was in the final stages of talks with private equity firms Carlyle and Blackstone to sell its tower unit.

Infrastructure firm GVK Power gained 8.6 percent higher after the Economic Times reported Singapore's Changi Airports may buy 26 percent stake in its airports business for up to 22 billion rupees ($415 million).

A spokesman for GVK and Changi Airports said the report was speculative.

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers, led by top lender State Bank of India, which rose 1.4 percent.

Energy major Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.11 percent at 4,766.05.

In the broader market, there were more than three gainers for every loser, on volume of 720 million shares.

In Asia, Japanese stocks outperformed rest of the markets in thin trade, as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment. U.S., European and some Asian markets including Hong Kong and Singapore are closed for a holiday.

Wall Street stocks rose on Friday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index breaking through its 200-day moving average as upbeat data reinforced a slightly better outlook for the U.S. economy.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank gained 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent respectively after they raised interest rates on fixed deposits for non-resident Indians.

* IRB Infrastructure pared early losses and turned positive after the company said on Friday its concession agreement for a road project in Goa state has been terminated by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)..

* Sugar refiners Balrampur Chini and Bajaj Hindusthan were down 3.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, on a newspaper report that the election announcement of polls in Uttar Pradesh may delay government approval for further sugar exports.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* GVK Power and Infrastructure with 12.2 million shares

* Suzlon Energy with 5.6 million shares

* Shree Renuka Sugars with 2.94 million shares

($1 = 52.96 rupees)

