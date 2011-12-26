(Adds stocks to watch, background data)
* Telecoms gain on tribunal order
* Reliance Communications up on report of tower business
sale
* Market expected to trade between 4,700 and 4,900 this
week-analyst
By Ketan Bondre
MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian shares extended
gains to 1 percent on Monday, led by banks, software exporters
and energy major Reliance Industries as investors
sought holiday-season bargains.
At 10:02 a.m. (0432 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 1.08 percent at 15,908.29, with 16 of its
components in the green.
"I think it will be more or less range-bound this week, due
to holidays and the expiry," said Jigar Shah, senior vice
president at KIM ENG Securities, referring to Thursday's
derivatives expiry.
Shah said the Nifty was likely to trade between 4,700-4,900
this week.
Mobile operator Bharti Airtel was the top gainer,
with a rise of 3 percent, while Idea Cellular
rose 2.3 after the telecoms tribunal gave the
companies temporary respite from a government ban on 3G roaming
pacts.
On Friday, the telecoms ministry told carriers they would
not be allowed to offer 3G services beyond the zones where they
have their own radio airwaves.
Reliance Communications rose 1.6 percent after the
Times of India reported that the company was in the final stages
of talks with private equity firms Carlyle and
Blackstone to sell its tower unit.
Infrastructure firm GVK Power gained 8.6 percent
higher after the Economic Times reported Singapore's Changi
Airports may buy 26 percent stake in its airports business for
up to 22 billion rupees ($415 million).
A spokesman for GVK and Changi Airports said the report was
speculative.
Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers, led by top
lender State Bank of India, which rose 1.4 percent.
Energy major Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent.
The 50-share NSE index was up
1.11 percent at 4,766.05.
In the broader market, there were more than three gainers
for every loser, on volume of 720 million shares.
In Asia, Japanese stocks outperformed rest of the markets in
thin trade, as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned
sentiment. U.S., European and some Asian markets including Hong
Kong and Singapore are closed for a holiday.
Wall Street stocks rose on Friday, with the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index breaking through its 200-day moving
average as upbeat data reinforced a slightly better outlook for
the U.S. economy.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank gained 1.5
percent and 1.8 percent respectively after they raised interest
rates on fixed deposits for non-resident Indians.
* IRB Infrastructure pared early losses and turned
positive after the company said on Friday its concession
agreement for a road project in Goa state has been terminated by
National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)..
* Sugar refiners Balrampur Chini and Bajaj
Hindusthan were down 3.9 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively, on a newspaper report that the election
announcement of polls in Uttar Pradesh may delay government
approval for further sugar exports.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* GVK Power and Infrastructure with 12.2 million shares
* Suzlon Energy with 5.6 million shares
* Shree Renuka Sugars with 2.94 million shares
