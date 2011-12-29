* Weak rupee, subdued global markets hit sentiment
* ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank drop
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian shares drifted lower
on Thursday, with the outlook for companies weighed down by a
weaker rupee and rising costs.
Banks, which have been under pressure from rising bad loans,
were among the losers as they raised interest rates steeply on
non-resident Indian deposits to help capital inflows slow the
slide in the rupee.
By 11:11 a.m. (0541 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 0.3 percent at 15,681.5, extending losses of
1.8 percent over the previous two days. Eighteen of its
components were in the red.
Trading was volatile because of the expiry of monthly
derivative contracts on the National Stock Exchange.
"Global cues are weak and that coupled with a weakening
rupee has affected the market sentiment," said K.K. Mital, head
of portfolio management at Globe Capital.
The rupee was trading down 0.7 percent on worries a
worsening of Europe's economic health could trigger foreign fund
withdrawals from emerging markets such as India.
Many companies that had borrowed overseas to beat high
domestic rates are facing higher costs due to the rupee's slide.
Risk-aversion among banks has also pushed up the cost of
offshore debt.
"Corporate earnings for the December quarter will be under
stress as compared to the last two quarters on currency
depreciation and higher interest rates," Mital said.
Energy major Reliance Industries led the losses
and fell 1.5 percent.
Top private sector lender ICICI Bank, which raised
deposit rates on non-resident external accounts to as high as
9.25 percent, was down 0.5 percent. Rival HDFC Bank
shed 0.2 percent.
Engineering firm Larsen and Toubro fell
0.3 percent, while housing financer HDFC was down 0.2
percent on growth concerns.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.2 percent at
4,696.6 while there were 1.3 losers for every gainer on a weak
volume of 151.92 million shares.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.22 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
was down 0.3 percent.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* DLF initially rose 0.7 percent after the property
developer sold a unit to an affiliate of U.S. private equity
firm Blackstone for $153 million.
It later erased the gains and fell 0.2 percent and brokerage
Edelweiss said the sale was valued in line with DLF's guidance
on asset monetisation and this was already factored in the share
price.
* 3i Infotech rose 3.4 percent after its board
approved a corporate debt restructuring.
TOP 3 BY VOLUMES
* IFCI on 9.36 million shares
* Suzlon Energy on 7.62 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 3.62 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro hits 10-year low vs yen, dented by stops
* Brent oil eases towards $107, dollar weighs
* Asian stocks inch lower, euro extends drop
* Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro-zone concerns
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview