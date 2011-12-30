NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday after three days of losses, as positive data from the United States helped allay concerns about the global economy and send most Asian markets up on the last trading day of 2011. However, the main index, which has lost more than 24 percent so far this year, is poised to log its first annual fall since 2008. It is the worst-performing major equity index as stubborn inflation, steep increases in interest rates and government policy inaction dented growth. Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services may rise after the U.S. data on Thursday pointed to positive trends for the world's biggest economy, which is also the biggest market for the Indian software services exporters. By 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.32 percent. India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.78 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market. The main 30-share BSE index closed down 1.17 percent on Thursday. STOCKS TO WATCH * Godrej Properties Ltd after it struck a deal with Sun-Apollo India Real Estate Fund LLC, which will invest 450 million rupees for a 49 percent stake in a Gurgaon-based project. * TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments after they said their boards would meet on Jan. 3 to discuss raising funds on rights basis for growth plans and to repay debt. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro clings to gains, China data eyed * Oil rises on shortcovering, market eyes Iran * Asian stocks edge up but poised for 2011 loss * Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview