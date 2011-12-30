NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Indian shares are set to
open higher on Friday after three days of losses, as positive
data from the United States helped allay concerns about the
global economy and send most Asian markets up on the last
trading day of 2011.
However, the main index, which has lost more than
24 percent so far this year, is poised to log its first annual
fall since 2008.
It is the worst-performing major equity index as stubborn
inflation, steep increases in interest rates and government
policy inaction dented growth.
Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services
may rise after the U.S. data on Thursday pointed to positive
trends for the world's biggest economy, which is also the
biggest market for the Indian software services exporters.
By 0245 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.32 percent.
India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.78
percent, pointing to a higher opening for the domestic market.
The main 30-share BSE index closed down 1.17
percent on Thursday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Godrej Properties Ltd after it struck a deal
with Sun-Apollo India Real Estate Fund LLC, which will invest
450 million rupees for a 49 percent stake in a Gurgaon-based
project.
* TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments
after they said their boards would meet on Jan. 3 to
discuss raising funds on rights basis for growth plans and to
repay debt.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro clings to gains, China data eyed
* Oil rises on shortcovering, market eyes Iran
* Asian stocks edge up but poised for 2011 loss
* Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Ketan Bondre; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview