* Sensex up 0.55 pct on day; down nearly 24 pct in 2011
* Banks edge up on signs of cooling inflation
* Infosys, TCS gain on positive U.S. data
NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Indian shares rose on
Friday after three days of losses as positive data from the
United States helped allay concerns about the global economy,
but the market was on course to log its first annual fall since
2008.
Banks and software services led the early gains.
Top lender State Bank of India rose more than 1
percent after a newspaper report said the finance ministry has
proposed to inject about 150 billion to 160 billion rupees ($2.8
billion to $3 billion) into about 15 state-run banks including
SBI by March.
"Today being the last trading day of the year, I don't
expect selling pressure to come in as many fund houses will try
to protect their NAVs," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio
management services at Globe Capital Market in New Delhi.
The net asset values of mutual funds have taken a beating
this year, with the BSE index down nearly 24 percent
since the start of January. The benchmark is the
worst-performing major equity index as stubborn inflation, high
interest rates and slowing growth took a toll.
Foreign funds have been net sellers of about $380
million worth of Indian shares this year, a far cry from the
record net investment of more than $29 billion in 2010.
By 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), the 30-share index had pared some
gains to be up 0.55 percent at 15,629.17, after falling 2.7
percent over the past three days. Twenty-three of its components
rose.
Bank stocks were also helped by hopes for a cooling in
headline inflation, which will allow the central bank to ease
monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged
at a policy review this month after raising 13 times since early
2010.
Data showed on Thursday annual food inflation dropped for a
ninth straight week to its lowest in nearly six years in
mid-December. The headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent
for a year through November.
The sector index was up 0.79 percent
and the ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest
lender, rose 1.7 percent.
Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
gained 1.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd rose
0.7 percent after the U.S. data on Thursday pointed to positive
trends for the world's biggest economy.
The United States contributes more than half of the revenue
for Indian software services companies.
In the broader market, there were 849 gainers for
453 losers on total volume of about 110 million shares.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.5 percent at
4,669.45.
Asian stocks nudged higher with sentiment helped by the
positive U.S. data. The regions stocks have collectively lost
about a fifth of their value this year as natural calamities and
financial turmoil took a toll on the risk appetite of investors.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Godrej Properties Ltd gained as much as 3
percent after the company sold a 49 percent stake in a unit
developing a project in Gurgaon near New Delhi to private equity
firm Sun-Apollo India Real Estate Fund LLC.
* Network18 Media & Investments rose 6.5 percent
after the company said its board would meet on Jan. 3 to discuss
raising funds on rights basis for growth plans and to repay
debt.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* IFCI Ltd on 9.9 million shares
* Sujana Towers on 6.2 million shares
* Suzlon Energy on 5.4 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro set to end year on sour note; more pain ahead
* Brent oil set to end yr up 14 pct, record high average
* Asian stocks edge up but poised for 2011 loss
* Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
