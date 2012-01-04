MUMBAI, Jan 4 Indian shares should extend gains to the third session in a row on Wednesday, as firmer global markets boost risk appetite though investors remain wary of euro zone debt crisis. Analysts said the market could see some profit-taking after the benchmark index surged more than 3 percent in the last two sessions on hopes for interest rate cut by the central bank to boost growth in Asia's third-largest economy. State-run companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Steel Authority of India will be watched after the regulator allowed owners of the top 100 companies by market value to raise funds by auctioning stakes through exchanges. The auction offer has to be for at least 1 percent of the company's capital, which should be worth a minimum of 250 million rupees ($4.7 million), the Securities & Exchange Board of India said on Tuesday. A poor stock market that posted its first annual fall in three years in 2011, combined with risk aversion among investors prompted the government to delay share sale plans of several of its companies, including ONGC and SAIL. At 0243 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent, while Japan rose 1.2 percent and Australia was up 2 percent. The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.1 percent, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the domestic market. India's benchmark 30-share index rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday to 15,939.36, its highest close since Dec. 26. The index was among the worst performers in the world in 2011, falling 24.6 percent, with foreign portfolio investors pulling out $512 million, compared with inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010. On Tuesday, European stocks rose to their highest close in five months, while U.S. stock indexes hit multi-month highs. STOCKS TO WATCH * TV18 Broadcast Ltd after its founder said the media company would focus on the profitability of its broadcast business and has no plans to invest further in it. * Indian Hotels Co after the Economic Times reported the hospitality company had sought extension of lease for its Taj Mansingh hotel in New Delhi. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro supported by short squeeze; debt auctions eyed * Oil jumps 4 percent on Iran anxiety; U.S., China data * Stocks cheered by growth hopes, euro steadies * Wall St starts 2012 higher on signs of global growth * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview