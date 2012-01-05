MUMBAI, Jan 5 Indian shares are expected to ease on Thursday as investors await company results starting next week for direction. "The market is likely to trade with a negative bias as corporate earnings for the last quarter are awaited and they are not expected to be good," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive, Unicon Financial Intermediaries. No. 2 software services exporter Infosys kicks off the earnings parade next Thursday. ONGC is likely to open up after the state-run explorer said it found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast. At 0240 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.05 percent, pointing to a flat opening for the domestic market. India's benchmark 30-share index fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday to 15,882.64. The index was among the worst performers in the world in 2011, falling 24.6 percent, with foreign portfolio investors pulling out $512 million, compared with inflows of more than $29 billion in 2010. STOCKS TO WATCH * Bosch Ltd after the company said it would invest 22 billion rupees in 2012/13 to expand and set up new plants in India. * Orissa Minerals Development Co after it resumed development and mining operations at two of its mines in the eastern state of Orissa. * UltraTech Cement Ltd after the company said cement dispatches rose 10.5 percent in December from a year earlier. * IL&FS Transportation Networks after its managing director told Reuters the company expected to achieve order book target for the fiscal year ending March, even though project wins have been below expectations. * Suzlon Energy after a unit of U.S.-based Trinity Industries filed a lawsuit against the wind turbine maker's subsidiary in a U.S. court for breaching a supply agreement. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro hit on crosses, French bond sale in focus * Oil up after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreement * Shares, euro dip; French bond auction eyed * Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview