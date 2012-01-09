* Concerns about slowing economy weigh
* Quarterly earnings seen hit by high rates, sluggish
spending
* Infosys, Tata Consultancy buck trend on weak rupee
(Updates to mid-morning, adds detail)
MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian shares fell on Monday
on concerns a slowing economy would further dent earnings, which
are expected to have been hit in the past quarter due to high
interest rates and sluggish consumer spending.
The main BSE index was down 0.8 percent at 15,721.8
by 10:40 a.m. (0510 GMT), a day after the prime minister trimmed
growth projection to about 7 percent this fiscal year, below a
downwardly revised forecast of about 7.5 percent issued by his
government last month.
Twenty-five of the 30 index components fell.
"The prime minister's statement on further reduction in
growth has had an impact," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio
management at Globe Capital. "When the growth projections are
lowered, banks and capital intensive companies are hit ...
automobile stocks are also down."
Energy major Reliance Industries led the losses
and fell 1 percent, while engineering conglomerate Larsen and
Toubro dropped 1.9 percent.
Top lender State Bank of India shed 1.7 percent,
while rivals ICICI Bank fell 1.3 percent and HDFC Bank
slipped 0.6 percent.
Truck and car maker Tata Motors fell 2 percent to
199 rupees after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to 'sell'
from 'buy', saying weak demand and rising competition could
squeeze margins in the domestic market.
Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's largest
utility vehicles maker, fell 1.6 percent.
Export-focused software companies bucked the trend and rose
as the rupee weakened against the dollar. with Infosys
climbing 0.7 percent ahead of its quarterly results on Thursday.
Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services was up 0.3
percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.8 percent
at 4,708. In the broader market, there were 1.2 losers for every
gainer on volume of 135.6 million shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Jaiprakash Associates fell 1.7 percent after the
stock exchange regulator fined its top executives, including the
chairman, on charges of insider trading. The founders have said
they would challenge the order.
* Pratibha Industries rose 7.3 percent after the
company said it had received orders worth 7.72 billion rupees.
* UltraTech Cement fell 0.4 percent after the
Business Standard reported the company was evaluating a possible
buyout of the South Africa operations of France's Lafarge SA
. A spokeswoman for the Aditya Birla Group, which runs
the company, declined to comment.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 5.58 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 4.06 million shares
* Rashtriya Chemicals on 3.59 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro hits 16-month low vs dollar; risks mount
* Brent steady near $113; Iran offsets weak euro zone
* Euro, stocks down as debt jitters trump U.S. data
* Economy boosts Wall St in 2012's first week
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview