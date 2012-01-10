* All 30 Sensex components rise
* Banks, real estate, infrastructure to drive mkt in
2012-Deutsche Bank
* Infosys rise ahead of earnings on Thursday
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian shares rose more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, tracking firmer Asian markets and led
by energy major Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank
.
Software bellwether Infosys, which kicks off the
earnings season on Thursday, rose 0.7 percent.
"Technology firms like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services
, private-sector banks like HDFC Bank are
likely to show better quarterly performance," said Deven
Choksey, chief executive at brokerage K R Choksey.
However, many companies are expected to report slower
earnings growth, hit by high interest rates, increased costs of
raw material and sluggish consumer spending.
"There will be a concern for the results of firms like
Reliance Industries and companies in telecom sector, industrial
commodities and state-run banks," Choksey said.
At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index
was up 1.33 percent at 16,025.65, with all its
components gaining.
Deutsche Bank forecast in a note the index could reach
18,000 by the end of 2012, up about 14 percent from Monday's
close.
It said banks, real estate and infrastructure would be the
key drivers in 2012 and its top picks included Axis Bank
, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Larsen and Toubro
, Tata Consultancy, Bharti and DLF.
Energy major Reliance Industries, which had fallen about a
third in 2011, gained 1.65 percent. ICICI Bank was up 2.2
percent.
Mahindra Satyam gained more than 4.5 percent after
the computer services company said it had filed a lawsuit
against past directors, some ex-employees and former auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers, seeking damages after the company was
hit by a fraud in 2009.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 0.8 percent after
sources told Reuters the state-run oil marketing company would
double the volume of Saudi crude it imports in an annual deal
beginning April.
Trading firm Adani Enterprises gained 2.6 percent
and GAIL India rose 0.8 percent after sources told
Reuters the two companies along with Gujarat State Petroleum
Corp were likely to bid for BG Group's stake in Gujarat
Gas for about $900 million.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.39 percent at
4,808.50. In the broader market, there were 5.2 gainers for
every loser on volume of 169 million shares.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Kiri Industries Ltd gained nearly 5 percent
after the company said its board had approved raising up to 3
billion rupees.
* Take Solutions Ltd climbed 6.7 percent after the
company said it had divested its holdings of 507,909 equity
shares in its Muscat-based unit Towell Take Investment LLC.
* GeeCee Ventures Ltd rose 3.7 percent after the
company said its board had approved buyback of up to 1.6 million
shares at a price not exceeding 65 rupees per share.
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
* Lanco Infra with 3.5 million shares
* Suzlon Energy with 3.3 million shares
* Shree Renuka Sugars with 3.2 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro bolstered by short squeeze; China data eyed
* Oil falls on euro zone concern, eyeing Iran
* Shares, euro rise; Europe worries weigh
* Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
