NEW DELHI, Jan 11 Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday on concerns about growth, while retailers may rise on hopes the government would further open up the sector. The government formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its single-brand retail sector on Tuesday. Traders said the move raised expectations the government could liberalise rules for the multi-brand retail too. Companies such as Pantaloon Retail, which has been in talks with foreign retailers for tie-ups, could rise, they said. However, the overall mood is cautious, said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS, adding Tuesday's 2.2 percent rally in the main 30-share BSE index to a one-month closing high was probably overdone. At 0253 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.09 percent. STOCKS TO WATCH * Pennar Industries Ltd may rise after the company said it had received five new orders worth over 450 million rupees. * India Infoline Ltd could gain after the company said its board had approved a proposal to absorb its unit India Infoline Marketing Services Ltd. * Gravita India Ltd is likely to rise after the company said it would set up a used car battery recycling plant in the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro steady vs USD, but cautious as risk events loom * Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns * Shares rise but euro struggles on funding worries * Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Kaustubh Kulkarni; ) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview