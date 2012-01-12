(Updates to mid-morning) * Infosys cuts revenue outlook, shares drop nearly 8 pct * Sensex down 0.6 pct; industrial output data awaited MUMBAI, Jan 12 Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by software bellwether Infosys Ltd which dropped nearly 8 percent after the company cut its revenue outlook citing the debt troubles in Europe. Investors were also cautious ahead of industrial output due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). At 10:40 a.m. (0520 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.58 percent at 16,081.77, with 9 of its components in the red. Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 33.3 percent rise in profit for the December quarter, but tempered its outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market. "Infosys numbers are not bad," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities. "The stock has tanked due to its guidance but the dip may not last long." Infosys shares were down 6.9 percent at 2,632.45 rupees, after falling as much as 7.7 percent. Industrial production in November probably rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll showed. Output contracted 5.1 percent in October. Infrastructure sector output, which contributes more than two-thirds of industrial output, rose at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in November, government data showed last month. "There is a expectation that IIP numbers would be positive," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund. Reliance Communications was up 0.4 percent, after a source told Reuters the telecoms company is in talks with China Development Bank for a loan to redeem a $925 million convertible bond maturing in March. The 50-share NSE index was down 0.45 percent at 4,839.15 points, with 12 of its components in the red. In the broader market, 694 gainers were ahead of 564 losers on total volume of about 186.6 million shares. STOCKS THAT MOVED * Crompton Greaves Ltd rose 1.09 percent after the electrical appliances and capital goods maker said it won a contract for 219 MW offshore wind farm in the UK. * Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd rose nearly 5 percent after the company said it signed a 10-year agreement with a leading national mobile operator for wireless solutions. MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME * Suzlon Energy on 6.73 million shares * Housing Development and Infrastructure on 5.54 million shares * Unitech on 3.98 million shares FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro claws higher but gains seen capped * Brent firms as tensions between Iran, West mount * Shares subdued as Spain auction puts investors on edge * Wall St ends near 5-mo high before Europe test * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview