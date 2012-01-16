* Sensex down 0.6 pct; Europe downgrades sour risk appetite
* Fertilisers climb on reports govt plans to raise urea
prices
* SBI, HDFC Bank, L&T, Reliance, Tata Motors fall
* Dec inflation seen lower; data around noon (0630 GMT
(Updates to mid morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian shares dropped on
Monday, led by banks and energy conglomerate Reliance Industries
, after a slew of sovereign rating downgrades in Europe
dampened risk appetite globally and doused expectations for
foreign fund inflows.
The losses were held in check by expectations for a sharp
drop in inflation, which could pave the way for the central bank
to ease monetary policy when it meets on Jan. 24 after two years
of tightening, traders said.
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro
and truck and car maker Tata Motors were
also among the losers, falling more than 2 percent each.
Fertiliser companies bucked the trend and rose on media
reports the government plans to raise prices of the most widely
used urea by a steep 40 percent.
Chambal Fertilisers, Tata Chemicals,
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Coromandel
International and National Fertilizers
climbed by 0.8 to 8 percent.
At 10:32 a.m. (0502 GMT), the main 30-share BSE
index was down 0.57 percent at 16,062.99 points, with
22 of its components in the red.
"The S&P downgrade (in Europe) was expected to have a mild
effect on our markets which is what we are seeing," said
Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut nine of the euro zone's
17 countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said
it would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's
bailout fund.
The move rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt
crisis and could hit investor flows into risky assets such as
emerging markets.
State Bank of India and HDFC Bank dropped
1.3 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, while Reliance
Industries was down 1.7 percent.
"The main factors to watch out are the inflation numbers and
also some large results later this week," Baliga said.
Inflation probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent in December
after staying above 9 percent for a year, helped by easing food
prices, economists polled by Reuters said. The data is due
around noon (0630 GMT).
Baliga said while a cut in interest rates by the Reserve
Bank of India is unlikely the cash reserve ratio -- the
proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central
bank in cash -- could be reduced from 6 percent currently.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.73 percent at
4,830.3. In the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 812 to
491 on total volume of about 173.3 million shares.
Liquor maker United Breweries , the UB Group's
flagship company, rallied 5.6 percent after the Economic Times
reported the group would consolidate its foreign alcohol assets
ahead of an overseas listing of the brands.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Cable operators Den Networks and Hathway Cable
and Datacom rose 9.46 percent and 11.3 percent
respectively, after the Business Standard reported Reliance
Industries has approached the companies to buy stakes
as part of its strategy to reach consumer homes for its
fourth-generation broadband services.
* Gas distribution companies fell for a second straight
session on a media report the government has asked the petroleum
regulator to determine marketing margins for natural gas on the
basis of costs.
Sate-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, Petronet
LNG Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd were down
by 1 to 5.6 percent.
MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 9.5 million shares
* Jaiprakash Associates on 9.57 million shares
* Unitech on 3.57 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro shaky after mass ratings downgrade, outlook poor
* Oil falls on euro zone worries, posts weekly loss
* Shares fall as euro zone downgrades rekindle fears
* Wall St slips on reports of euro-zone downgrades
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
