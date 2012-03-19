* Indian shares fall to 1-1/2 week low
* Fiscal concerns reduce rate cut hopes
* IT and banking stocks lead declines
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian shares fell for a third
straight session on Monday to their lowest close in more than a
week as continued concerns over the country's finances hit
sectors particularly sensitive to growth such as banking, while
earnings worries hit technology stocks.
Shares have been on the backfoot ever since the Reserve Bank
of India left interest rates on hold on Thursday, with more
selling spurred after the government's fiscal 2012/13 budget was
unveiled on Friday.
The higher-than-expected federal borrowing plan announced is
being seen as preventing the central bank from easing policy
anytime soon, and is raising concerns about growth at a time of
rising worries about corporate profits.
"The budget is seen as a disappointing one for the market.
We have to wait and watch for any positive announcement from the
government," said K. K. Mital, head of portfolio management at
Globe Capital.
"Markets (Nifty) may come down to 5,150 levels in near
term," he added.
The main 30-share BSE index fell 1.1 percent to
17,273.37 points, its lowest close since March 7. The 50-share
Nifty index lost 1.1 percent to 5,257.05 points.
The falls made both indexes among the top decliners in Asia
on Monday.
Banks fell for a third straight session, as investors see
little relief for a sector facing a potential rise in bad assets
and a continued liquidity shortage despite the RBI's cut in the
cash reserve ratio earlier this month.
State Bank of India lost 3.2 percent, bringing
losses over the past three sessions to 8.4 percent.
Smaller lender Union Bank of India fell more than
5 percent in intraday trade after Moody's downgraded the stock
citing weaker financial metrics.
Real estate firms have also been hit hard, despite
provisions in the budget allowing companies to borrow overseas
for low-cost housing projects.
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd lost
7.5 percent on Monday, its fourth consecutive declining session,
while Unitech lost 5.6 percent.
Technology shares were also among the day's biggest
decliners, with analysts citing worries about
softer-than-expected January-March earnings and uncertainty
about IT budgets in the year ahead.
Tata Consultancy Services lost 4.1 percent.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries fell 2.2 percent to
mark its fourth losing session in a row as concerns about
reduced gas output from its KG-D6 block in eastern India
continued to weigh.
(For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Writing by
Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)