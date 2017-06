MUMBAI, March 19 Indian shares fell for a third straight session to their lowest close in more than a week as continued concerns over the country's fiscal stance hit sectors such as banking that are particularly sensitive to growth, while earnings worries hit technology stocks.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.2 percent to 17,263 points, its lowest close since March 7. The 50-share Nifty index lost a provisional 1.1 percent to 5,257 points. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Darra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)