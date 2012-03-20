MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares edged up to their first winning session in four as lenders recovered on expectations recent steep losses were overdone, while jewellery maker Titan Industries rallied as a recent excise duty on gold was not expected to hit profits too much.

Titan gained a provisional 3.9 percent, while State Bank of India was up 1.4 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.2 percent to 17,309.28 points after hitting its lowest close since March 7 on Monday. The 50-share Nifty index added 0.3 percent to 5,274.85 points. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)