MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares edged up to their
first winning session in four as lenders recovered on
expectations recent steep losses were overdone, while jewellery
maker Titan Industries rallied as a recent excise duty on gold
was not expected to hit profits too much.
Titan gained a provisional 3.9 percent, while
State Bank of India was up 1.4 percent.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.2
percent to 17,309.28 points after hitting its lowest close since
March 7 on Monday. The 50-share Nifty index added 0.3
percent to 5,274.85 points.
(Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Harish Nambiar)