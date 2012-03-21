MUMBAI, March 21 GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS
ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about
China's economic slowdown dampened outlook.
* U.S. stocks retreated from a near 4-year high on Tuesday,
as energy and industrial shares fell, on signs that indicated
China's economy may be slowing.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The boards of Satyam Computer Services Ltd. and
Tech Mahindra Ltd., IT services providers part of the
Mahindra group, will meet on Wednesday to consider a merger, the
companies said on Tuesday. (0530 GMT)
* Nissan India holds a press conference to announce a
strategic new initiative for the Japanese carmaker in India,
which has recently doubled production in the country as it seeks
to replicate its success in export volumes in the domestic sales
market (0830 GMT)
* Sports Minister Ajay Maken is holding a press conference
where he is expected to share details of India's Olympic
preparation. (0930 GMT)
* The Reserve Bank of India's governor will address a
bankers' meeting and will later meet the chief minister of Jammu
and Kashmir state. (1000 GMT)
STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office's
plea seeking a review of the court's ruling in January that
Vodafone Group Plc was not liable to pay any tax on its
acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said.
* Bharti Walmart is in talks with several banks such as
Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank
and BNP Paribas to raise loans to fund its local
expansion plans, a company source said.
* Godrej Properties plans to raise up to 4.6
billion rupees ($91 million) by selling shares to institutional
investors on Thursday, the real estate developer said.
* Four states fined a Reliance Power entity setting
up one of India's largest power projects, 4 billion rupees.
(Economic Times)
* The department of pharmaceuticals has decided to abandon
its proposal to cap retail prices of essential medicines at the
average price of the three best-selling brands and stick with
the cost of production as the parameter. (Economic Times)
* Carrier Kingfisher Airlines has submitted a new
flight plan to the country's aviation regulator and will operate
up to 125 daily local flights with 20 planes, its CEO Sanjay
Aggarwal said. It will also discontinue all international
operations by April 10, he said after a meeting with the
regulator.
* ICICI Bank plans to raise up to $1 billion
through a 10-year overseas bond issue as early as this month,
two sources with direct knowledge said, signalling a pick-up in
overseas bond issuances on improved global liquidity.
* Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it has
identified growth markets in Africa to set up manufacturing and
assembly plants there. (Economic Times)
* Larsen & Toubro may exit its 50 per cent
shareholding in an equal joint venture with Tata Steel
as it looks to encash value from matured projects and reinvest
in greenfield ventures in the port sector, said a top L&T
official familiar with the restructuring plans. (Financial
Chronicle)
* Tractor and utility vehicle market leader Mahindra &
Mahindra is exploring ways to get into the 15-billion
rupee organic farming market. (Business Standard)
* Metlife India Insurance may not be able to sell stake to
the country's second largest public sector lender, Punjab
National Bank, as the structure of the deal does not
meet the Indian accounting standards, according to Irda chief.
(Economic Times)
* ING Vysya Bank said it has hiked its short-term
deposit rates to 10 per cent to promote its Active Deposit
Scheme. (Economic Times)
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to give
more powers to minority shareholders, and even allow them to
have their representatives on the boards of listed companies,
indicated an executive director. (Financial Chronicle)
* The committee of secretaries is meeting on Wednesday to
discuss government's residual stake sale in Hindustan Zinc and
Balco. (Business Standard)
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which issued an
import alert on products made in the Mexico unit of India's Dr
Reddy's Laboratories, may visit the facility for an
inspection later this month, the company said. (Economic Times)
* Siemens Ltd said it would seek shareholders nod
next month for the merger of Siemens Power Engineering with
itself. (Economic Times)
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)