MUMBAI, March 21 GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about China's economic slowdown dampened outlook. * U.S. stocks retreated from a near 4-year high on Tuesday, as energy and industrial shares fell, on signs that indicated China's economy may be slowing. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The boards of Satyam Computer Services Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd., IT services providers part of the Mahindra group, will meet on Wednesday to consider a merger, the companies said on Tuesday. (0530 GMT) * Nissan India holds a press conference to announce a strategic new initiative for the Japanese carmaker in India, which has recently doubled production in the country as it seeks to replicate its success in export volumes in the domestic sales market (0830 GMT) * Sports Minister Ajay Maken is holding a press conference where he is expected to share details of India's Olympic preparation. (0930 GMT) * The Reserve Bank of India's governor will address a bankers' meeting and will later meet the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir state. (1000 GMT) STOCKS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office's plea seeking a review of the court's ruling in January that Vodafone Group Plc was not liable to pay any tax on its acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said. * Bharti Walmart is in talks with several banks such as Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to raise loans to fund its local expansion plans, a company source said. * Godrej Properties plans to raise up to 4.6 billion rupees ($91 million) by selling shares to institutional investors on Thursday, the real estate developer said. * Four states fined a Reliance Power entity setting up one of India's largest power projects, 4 billion rupees. (Economic Times) * The department of pharmaceuticals has decided to abandon its proposal to cap retail prices of essential medicines at the average price of the three best-selling brands and stick with the cost of production as the parameter. (Economic Times) * Carrier Kingfisher Airlines has submitted a new flight plan to the country's aviation regulator and will operate up to 125 daily local flights with 20 planes, its CEO Sanjay Aggarwal said. It will also discontinue all international operations by April 10, he said after a meeting with the regulator. * ICICI Bank plans to raise up to $1 billion through a 10-year overseas bond issue as early as this month, two sources with direct knowledge said, signalling a pick-up in overseas bond issuances on improved global liquidity. * Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it has identified growth markets in Africa to set up manufacturing and assembly plants there. (Economic Times) * Larsen & Toubro may exit its 50 per cent shareholding in an equal joint venture with Tata Steel as it looks to encash value from matured projects and reinvest in greenfield ventures in the port sector, said a top L&T official familiar with the restructuring plans. (Financial Chronicle) * Tractor and utility vehicle market leader Mahindra & Mahindra is exploring ways to get into the 15-billion rupee organic farming market. (Business Standard) * Metlife India Insurance may not be able to sell stake to the country's second largest public sector lender, Punjab National Bank, as the structure of the deal does not meet the Indian accounting standards, according to Irda chief. (Economic Times) * ING Vysya Bank said it has hiked its short-term deposit rates to 10 per cent to promote its Active Deposit Scheme. (Economic Times) * The Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to give more powers to minority shareholders, and even allow them to have their representatives on the boards of listed companies, indicated an executive director. (Financial Chronicle) * The committee of secretaries is meeting on Wednesday to discuss government's residual stake sale in Hindustan Zinc and Balco. (Business Standard) * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which issued an import alert on products made in the Mexico unit of India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories, may visit the facility for an inspection later this month, the company said. (Economic Times) * Siemens Ltd said it would seek shareholders nod next month for the merger of Siemens Power Engineering with itself. (Economic Times) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar firmer as commodity currencies come under fire * Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets * Global shares fell on concerns on China's growth * Wall St retreats from 4-yr high on China worries * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)