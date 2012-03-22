MUMBAI, March 22 India's main index dropped more
than 2 percent in its biggest one-day fall since late February
after a spike in global risk aversion triggered fears of foreign
selling at a time of waning confidence in the struggling
government.
Weaker-than-expected euro zone PMI was a trigger to
pronounced selling in Indian stock markets and the rupee in the
afternoon, in a day already marked by concerns about a
government auditor report that said the government may have sold
coal deposits too cheaply.
Also on Thursday, the Indian government announced a sweeping
rollback of a rail fare hike, adding to concerns about the
ruling coalition's standing.
Blue chip Reliance Industries lost 4.2 percent,
helping send the main 30-shares BSE index down a
provisional 2.5 percent, its biggest one-day fall since Feb. 27.
The Nifty index lost 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)