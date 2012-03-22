MUMBAI, March 22 Indian stocks dropped more than
2 percent in their biggest daily fall since late February, while
the rupee also slipped, after a spike in global risk aversion
triggered fears of foreign selling at a time of waning
confidence in a struggling government.
Selling accelerated in the afternoon after unexpectedly
sharp falls in manufacturing activity at Germany and France,
added to data earlier that also showed a drop in the HSBC flash
manufacturing index for China.
The Indian rupee dived to its weakest level in more than two
months, with the central bank suspected to having intervened to
prop up the local currency.
The negative news on the global economy came in a session
coloured by an outcry over a reported $211 billion loss in
revenues from the sale of coalfields, according to a leaked
report from the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) office.
That was then followed by the government's reversal in a
recently announced hike in rail fares.
The news combined to spark fears that foreign investors
would head for the exits, especially after the government's
larger-than-expected borrowing plan in its 2012/13 budget last
week raised doubts about its fiscal stance.
"The draft CAG report and fare rollback is damaging the
Indian government's credibility further, which is spooking FII
investors," said Nirmal Jain, chairman and managing director at
brokerage India Infoline.
Foreign investors are vital to Indian stock markets, and
their strong net purchases of about $9 billion in the year to
date had propelled gains of 14 percent in the Sensex as of
Wednesday, gains which some fear could now be reversed.
The main 30-share BSE index fell 2.3 percent, or
405.24 points, to close at 17,196.47, its biggest one-day fall
since Feb 27. The 50-share Nifty index lost 2.5 percent,
or 136.50 points, to end at 5,228.45.
Liquid blue chip stocks were among the hardest hit, with
Reliance Industries ending down 4.1 percent amid
additional fears about slower earnings in the fourth quarter on
the back of lower petrochemical margins among other factors.
Banks were also among the leading decliners, with State Bank
of India dropping 3.2 percent.
Steel stocks fell as well after newspaper Times of India
reported on the leaked auditor's report on the government sale
of coalfields.
Jindal Steel and Power, which was listed as one of
the companies benefiting from the sale by the newspaper report,
dropped 7.2 percent. A Jindal company official could not
immediately be reached for comment despite several attempts at a
response.
Among other decliners, shares of gold financing non-bank
finance companies - Muthoot Finance lost 9.5 percent,
while Manappuram Finance dropped 18.4 percent after
the Reserve Bank of India imposed a lower loan-to-value
requirement that was seen hitting margins in the sector.
(For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro down on weak data; Aussie slides
* Oil falls on weak Chinese, European data
* Stocks hit by weak Chinese, German manufacturing
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)