MUMBAI, March 23 Indian shares rose about 1 percent on Friday in low volumes, recovering from steep losses in the previous session, as software service exporters such as Infosys gained after global rival Accenture raised its profit outlook for the year.

Still, sentiment remains cautious with India's indexes posting their fifth consecutive weekly loss.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.04 percent to 17,375.65 points, while the 50-share Nifty index added 0.95 percent to 5,278.20 points.

Infosys rose a provisional 1.65 percent. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)