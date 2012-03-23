By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 23 Indian shares rose about 1
percent on Friday in low volumes, recovering from steep losses
in the previous session, as software service exporters such as
Infosys gained after global rival Accenture raised its profit
outlook for the year.
Still, India's indexes lost about 0.6 to 0.8 percent on the
week, marking their fifth consecutive weekly loss, and caution
still lingers over how soon the central bank can cut interest
rates after the government announced higher borrowing plans in
its 2012/13 budget last week.
Government bond yields have surged since then, although
senior officials at the Reserve Bank of India told Reuters they
were not too worried about these higher borrowing
costs.
Indian stocks are still sitting on gains of over 10 percent
for the year, thanks to about 470 billion rupees ($9.2 billion)
in cumulative net purchases by foreign investors, which is
helping underpin sentiment.
Despite fears foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would
head to the exits, they have still continued to buy, albeit in
small amounts, in recent days.
"Indian shares are recovering on the back of short-covering
as FII flow optimism continued," said R.K. Gupta, managing
director at Taurus Mutual Fund.
The main 30-share BSE index gained 0.96 percent to
17,361.74 points, a day after weak manufacturing data from the
euro zone and China sent it to its biggest daily drop since late
February.
Technical analysts see support for the SENSEX at its 200-day
moving average, which hit 17,142.76 points on Friday.
Meanwhile, the 50-share Nifty index added 1 percent
to 5,278.20 points.
Some analysts see more gains ahead. Goldman Sachs raised
India to "marketweight," saying domestic growth will pick up,
while stock valuations remain "relatively attractive".
Among the gainers on Friday, Indian software service
exporters rose after Accenture Plc posted
better-than-expected earnings and raised its full-year outlook,
citing early signs of improvement in the U.S. economy and
progress to stabilise the euro zone.
The positive view contrasted with more cautious commentary
from Indian rivals. Infosys Ltd gained 1.6 percent,
while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 1.5 percent.
Shares in Reliance Industries, one of the blue
chips hit hard on Thursday, rose 1.05 percent, helped as well by
an Economic Times report that the government has approved its
$1.5 billion plan to produce over 10 million standard cubic
meters of gas per day from the KG-D6 block.
Banks, which too plunged on Thursday, were among the top
gainers on Friday. ICICI Bank rose 1.2 percent.
(Editing by Malini Menon)