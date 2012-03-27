March 27
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still
needed to reduce U.S. unemployment.
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year
to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy in the
United States.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Finance ministry officials will meet counterparts from the
central bank around 1130 GMT to decide the government's
borrowing schedule for April-September. New Delhi has set a
gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for fiscal
2012/13, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees.
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is expected to address
parliament following a debate on his budget proposals in the
lower house. (Time unknown)
* India's Company Law Board will resume hearing arguments in
the Telenor -Unitech case. Telenor wants to
exit its joint venture with Unitech, an action the Indian firm
opposes. (All Day)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Indian lender ICICI Bank has asked embattled
Kingfisher Airlines to top up its loan security or
adjust the loan amount after the ailing carrier's stock dropped
in recent weeks, the airline said.
* India's telecoms regulator plans to recommend that
carriers be denied a refund of their license fees if they lose
or surrender permits, in a further blow to companies whose
licenses are set to be revoked after a court order.
Norway's state-backed Telenor is one of the eight
carriers affected, but market leaders such as Bharti Airtel
and UK-based Vodafone are poised to benefit
from that ruling.
* A report critical of the Indian government's handling of a
coal fields sale will not change substantially from a leaked
draft that talked of $211 billion in lost revenues, sources
said, after the government tried to downplay the findings.
* India has decided to allow an extra one million tonnes of
unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on
Monday, in line with industry expectations for the world's
second-biggest producer of the sweetener.
* RBS has halted payments to a Greek ship owner
which transported Iranian oil for India's Great Eastern Shipping
Co Ltd, in line with Western sanctions aimed at
hindering Iranian crude exports, shipping sources told Reuters.
* The Maharashtra state government plans to increase the tax
on petrol cars by 4 percent and for petrol vehicles by 2 percent
for auto purchases. (Economic Times)
* Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Gas Transport
Infrastructure Ltd is up for sale, and GAIL and Oil
India have shown interest in buying the company,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Economic
Times)
* In a last ditch effort to rescue Kingfisher Airlines
, liquor distributors belonging to the UB group are
expected to pitch in with slightly over 10 billion rupees.
(Business Line)
* Reinforcing India's efforts to secure energy resources
overseas, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd is
in talks with South Sudan to help it build oil pipelines, crude
oil stores and refineries in the newly-formed African nation.
(Mint)
* Private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC on Monday sold
its remaining 3.6% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to
raise about 14 billion rupees ($274 million), two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said. (Mint)
* Tata Capital said it will set up a private investment
banking business in Singapore in two years. (Economic Times)
* The government is gearing up to hold the first round of
coal block auctions in the second quarter of 2012, Coal Minister
Sriprakash Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agencies on
Monday. (Times of India)
* The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, which has entered the
final leg its negotiations to buy out the Big Apple chain of
food and grocery stores, looks set to take a big bite of the
convenient stores segment in the National Capital Region.
(Business Standard)
* With KG-D6 output hitting an all- time low, Reliance
Industries and partner BP will submit to the
government by October an integrated development plan to produce
natural gas from all the 18 discoveries in the block. (Economic
Times)
* Tata Communications plans to hive off its data
centre business into a subsidiary. The company says this
business requires investments of 15 billion rupees over next
five years, and carving it out as a separate entity will enable
it to raise funds independently. (Economic Times)
* US real estate executive Donald Trump is expanding the
footprint of his Trump Hotel Collection across India, betting
big on the branded luxury homes and hospitality market in the
country. (Economic Times)
