Mumbai, March 27 Indian shares recovered from
their lowest close in about two months in the previous session,
tracking a global equity rally after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy was still
necessary.
Stocks punished on Monday were among the biggest gainers,
with financial firm HDFC up 1.9 percent.
However, broader gains were capped by concerns over foreign
selling over taxes on derivative products sold overseas, as well
as caution ahead of the government's borrowing details for the
fiscal 2012/13 year and the balance of payments data, both due
this week. and [ID:ID:nL3E8ER15K]
The main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share Nifty
index gained 0.5 percent each in mid-morning trade.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)