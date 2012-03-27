MUMBAI, March 27 Indian stocks sharply extended
gains after TV channels, citing unnamed finance ministry
officials, reported the government would not target the
so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its
newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.
The finance ministry will not be chasing after these
P-notes, or derivative products that allow foreign investors to
invest anonymously into Indian equities, as part of its recently
proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rule, channels including
CNBC-TV18 reported.
Only participatory notes which fail certain regulatory tests
may be subject to taxation, the reports said.
The main 30-share BSE index rose as much as 1.8
percent after the TV reports.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)