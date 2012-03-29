MUMBAI, March 29
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday,
as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about
growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the
United States and China.
* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals
prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India hosts a summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India,
China, and South Africa) nations leaders on March 29 in New
Delhi. (All Day)
* Goldman Sachs' three-day annual board meeting starts in
Mumbai on Thursday. The bank's chairman Lloyd Blankfein, chief
operating officer Gary Cohn and other officials of its 12-member
board will be in India for the meeting, to be held for the first
time in the country. (All Day)
* Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde will address the media
in New Delhi to talk about the government's achievements in the
power sector and the challenges it faces. (0830 GMT)
* India's Tata Communications has to decide by
Thursday whether it will make a bid for British telecom group
Cable & Wireless Worldwide. (All Day)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's tax office has frozen shares owned by Unitech Ltd
in a mobile phone joint venture with Norway's Telenor
over a tax demand the Indian real estate company
disputes as baseless.
* Vijay Mallya is considering selling a portion of his stake
in the flagship liquor business, United Breweries as
Kingfisher Airlines' cash crunch continues to worsen.
(Economic Times)
On Wednesday, CNBC TV18 reported Heineken may buy
12-13 percent of Mallya's stake in United Breweries.
* India will sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of
bonds on April 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
* Troubled Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
has named three independent directors on its board to comply
with rules, after the last of its independent directors quit
last week amid growing concerns over its survival.
* Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Wednesday it
had entered a deal with Indian group Tata Consultancy Services
to replace U.S. company CSC as its IT services
provider.
* MSP Steel and Power said its board will meet on
March 31 to consider the issuance of preferential equity shares.
* The BRICS group of emerging world powerhouses - Brazil,
Russia, India, China and South Africa - is set to outline plans
at a summit this week for a joint development bank, while the
five countries' stock exchanges will also move closer together.
* GMR Infrastructure is in talks with a clutch of
private equity funds to sell a minority stake in its energy
company GMR Energy for 5 billion rupees. (Financial Express)
* Indian telecommunications officials are preparing to levy
penalties on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea
Cellular for violations of 3G licence conditions. The
combined penalty could surpass 10 billion rupees. (Financial
Express)
* Satyam, which is being bought out by Tech
Mahindra, is in talks to acquire a company in Europe
to strengthen the services it provides to the aerospace
industry. (Financial Express)
* The US government has decided to hike H-1B employment visa
fee in a move that is expected to hit Indian IT companies such
as Infosys Technologies, TCS, HCL
Technologies, Wipro. (Economic Times)
* The founder of infrastructure company IVRCL is
rallying support from fellow businessmen in Andhra Pradesh to
avert a takeover by the Essel group of media baron Subhash
Chandra, people close to the Hyderabad-based company said.
(Economic Times)
* Talks between GVK Infrastructure & Power Limited
and Singapore based-Changi Airport for a stake sale in the
former's airport business have broken down according to two
sources familiar with the details. (Economic Times)
* Fortis Healthcare India Ltd is planning to sell
a stake to private equity investors. Ahead of that, the
promoters will sell part of their stake in the company through
the stock auction route. (Mint)
* State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp won't
invest further in Imperial Energy Corp. Plc, with data showing
that peak production from Imperial's key Siberian oil fields
will fall drastically short of estimates. (Mint)
* In other news, ONGC cornered six blocks - four as the
operator and two as minority partner - out of the 16 areas that
the government awarded for oil and gas exploration, but saw its
bids rejected for 8 areas including five deep-sea blocks.
(Economic Times)
* Bajaj Electricals plans to restructure its
business into consumer products and a separate business to
business unit. (Economic Times)
* Suzlon and China's CGN Wind Energy Co will
jointly develop 800 MW of domestic and international projects
over the next three years. (Economic Times)
* Leading cement manufacturer ACC announced an
investment of 33 billion rupees by 2015 to set up three grinding
units and a clinker facility. (Economic Times)
* Reserve Bank of India relaxed various norms on overseas
direct investments to offer more flexibility to the Indian
companies and individuals. (Economic Times)
* The government is considering changing profit-sharing
structure for oilfield contracts before launching the next round
of bidding for oil and gas blocks in line with the national
auditor's view that the current system gives private operators
no incentive to cut capital expenditure. (Economic Times)
* Natural gas from Turkmenistan would be delivered to India
at an estimated price of about $10 per unit, including $3 for
transportation charges and transit fee, in the proposed 1,680-km
pipeline via Afghanistan and Pakistan, three persons with direct
knowledge of the matter said. (Economic Times)
