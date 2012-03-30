MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares steadied as investors eyed key events, including a meeting of European economic and financial affair ministers starting later on Friday, that could dictate market trends in coming months.

* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India is expected to announce the April-February fiscal deficit, with analysts saying the government could have overshot its budget target for the full fiscal year during this 11-month period. (3 pm IST)

* The Reserve Bank of India will release the October-December balance of payments, trade balance, current account balance, capital account data (4 pm IST)

* RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to deliver address at the 37th Annual Convocation of IIM Bangalore, three weeks before the central bank's annual monetary policy statement on April 17. (TBC)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* India's main stock index was expected to gain 26 percent this year as interest rate cuts bolster growth, but concerns about the government's finances and its political stability remain prominent risks, a Reuters poll showed.

* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open market operations on Friday.

* India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has raised $1.25 billion in non-recourse funding from a group of Australian and Asian lenders to help refinance a $2 billion bridging loan due in May, four sources with knowledge of the deal said.

* Larsen & Toubro reached agreement on a tie-up with Samsung Group's defence arm Samsung Techwin to develop an artillery gun programme.

* RBI has barred Muthoot Fincorp from accepting deposits from the public on behalf of Muthoot Estate Investments, a statement from the central bank said on Thursday.

* Britain's Vodafone Group could invoke a little-known investment pact between India and the Netherlands that will allow it to claim back taxes should it be forced to pay taxes under new proposed legislation. (Economic Times)

* State Bank of India will restructure loans worth 25-30 billion rupees in the fourth quarter, according to sources with direct knowledge of the development. (Economic Times)

* Coal India's board again refused to abide by the instructions of the Prime Minister's office to commit fuel supply to power stations for 20 years by March 31. (Economic Times)

* The Comptroller and Auditor General has concluded the Andhra Pradesh government doled out thousands of acres of government land to private individuals on an ad hoc and arbitrary manner, depriving the state revenue of nearly 1 trillion rupees. (Times of India)

* Piramal Healthcare is planning to invest $1 billion in the US in a couple of years, mainly to buy companies with interests in aerospace, bio-pharmaceuticals, defence and information management sectors. (Financial Express)

* India has declined to join the arbitration proposed by Reliance Industries Ltd to resolve the dispute over the recovery of costs to develop the D6 hydrocarbon field in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.

Consequently, RIL will either have to challenge the government in court, or accept the petroleum ministry's proposal to deny the $1.24 billion in costs that the company had claimed.(Mint)

* Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will sign an agreement with ConocoPhillips Co. on Friday for cooperation in shale gas assets and deepwater oil and gas blocks. (Mint)

* Adani Enterprises may spend close to 34 billion rupees to add as many as 17 more ships to its current fleet by 2020. (Economic Times)

* Tata Motors said it has raised the prices of its entire range of commercial vehicles by up to 60,000 rupees, following the recently proposed hike in excise duties. (Business Standard)

In other news, Tata said it may invest about 6 billion rupees to develop Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICV). (Economic Times)

* Godrej Properties will undertake a project in Mumbai to redevelop 18 residential buildings in the Chembur area. (Business Standard)

* Hinduja group firm Ashok Leyland said it is planning a foray into the defense and civilian aerospace business, and is talking to foreign players for technology partnership. (Economic Times)

* IDFC Private Equity-promoted Green Infra and Bharat Light and Power are among four bidders interested in Lanco Infratech's wind power assets. (Economic Times)

* State-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation has signed a loan agreement with State Bank of India for its proposed 1000 MW thermal power project at Neyveli. (Economic Times)

* Bharat Forge wants to be the first domestic private sector player to develop a 'Made in India' towed gun artillery system to meet the armed forces' requirements. (Economic Times)

* Hindustand Dorr Oliver is proposing to spin off its manufacturing division into HDO Technologies. A court-convened meeting is being held on Friday to get shareholder's approval for the resolution. (Economic Times)

* RBI has moved a step closer to issuing fresh private sector bank licenses, with the government moving to seek the Cabinet's approval for amendments in the Banking Regulation Act (BRA). (Financial Express)

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian rupee seen up on dollar sales by exporters

* Surprise RBI bond buy seen pushing up bond yields

* Yen momentum seen fading; Europe in focus

* Oil falls on talk of SPR release

* Foreign institutional investor flows

