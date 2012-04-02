MUMBAI, April 2 GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China manufacturing data dispelled some of the fears of a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy. * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Domestic debt and forex markets are closed because of a banking holiday. * U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will be in New Delhi for an annual meeting with Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee and is expected to discuss India's recent controversial proposal to retroactively tax indirect transfers.(Approx. 0600 GMT) * Qatar's oil minister and India's oil minister to attend LNG importer Petronet LNG's foundation day function. (0430 GMT) * India's March PMI manufacturing data. (0500 GMT) * India's February trade data. (0630 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * India's balance of payments slipped into negative territory for the first time in three years in the three months through December on shrinking dollar inflows, while the country's current account deficit widened further. * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips signed a pact on Friday to explore and develop shale gas assets and look for opportunities in deepwater exploration. * The government plans to force Coal India to commit fuel supply to private power producers for 20 years, and has signalled its intention by sternly rebuffing UK-based hedge fund TCI which criticised the move as an "abuse" of minority shareholders, government officials said. (Economic Times) * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp said it will expand its Kochi refinery by 63 percent, slightly higher than previously planned , by 2015 and upgrade the finery to process cheaper, high-sulphur crude to improve margins and products. * Tata Motors' March vehicle sales rose 20 percent to 100,414 vehicles from the same period a year ago. * Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles sales for March rose 25 percent to 47,001 vehicles from the same period a year ago. * India's Tata Group targets revenues of $500 billion by the financial year ending in March 2021, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, as the steel-to-software conglomerate aims to increase sales five times over nine years. * India's Unitech Ltd said it has applied to a local court seeking to restrain Norway's Telenor from investing in any new telecoms venture in India that would compete with companies' existing joint venture. * A consortium of 19 banks, led by State Bank of India , has approved the financial restructuring plan of debt-laden state-run airline Air India, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Sunday. (Reuters) * U.S. based International Paper is in talks to buy Century Textiles' paper business in India, sources said. The deal could value the paper business of BK Birla's pulp & paper business at more than 20 billion rupees. (Economic Times) * Zee Group is close to buying out Dainik Bhaskar (DB) Corp from Diligent Media Corporation, the publisher of English-language newspaper DNA. (Business Standard) * State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is planning to sell stakes in four coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks. UK-listed Great Eastern Energy Corporation, Brisbane-based Dart Energy and Essar Energy are among the bidders. (Business Standard) * A proposal to restructure the debts of Hotel Leela ventures , the luxury hotel chain, has been turned down by lenders, including State Bank of India. (Business Standard) * Real estate major Parsvnath Developers may soon be able to reduce a significant chunk of its debts, as third parties such as Sahara Group and ICICI Bank, are showing interest in buying a prime piece of property it owns in the national capital. (Business Standard) * Ranbaxy Laboratories looks set to garner more than 50% share in the atorvastatin market in the US, overtaking the combined market share of Pfizer's Lipitor as well as its generic partner in the country. (Economic Times) Separately, Ranbaxy it has received approval from the Health Canada to manufacture and market its generic Ran(TM)-Rosuvastatin tablets used for lowering cholesterol in the Canadian market. * Bangalore-based drug firm Strides Arcolab said its subsidiary Onco Therapies received the U.S. drug regulator's nod to sell cancer medicine Methotrexate Injection in the U.S. market. (Economic Times) * The Miglani family, which owns Uttam Galva, where ArcelorMittal has a significant stake, plans to increase their stake in Lloyds Steel from 24.5 percent to help the company fund expansion plans. (Economic Times) * IVRCL's founder Sudhir Reddy has indicated that he will resist attempts by the Essel Group to seek a seat on the company's board, pointing to a protracted fight for control of the Hyderabad-based infrastructure company. (Economic Times) * Yes Bank has raised 3.8 billion rupees in debt from International Finance Corp (IFC) and revived its plan to raise $400 million in a share sale in the European markets as investors' risk appetite returns. (Economic Times) * In a first instance of the government allowing an actual user from the private sector to import gold directly, Tata Group firm Titan Industries has been given the nod to bring the yellow metal from overseas markets. (Economic Times) * Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Carlyle, and Travelex are among the five bidders that remain in the running for Thomas Cook India, which has been put up for sale by its British parent. (Times of India) * Reliance Power has commissioned India's largest solar photovoltaic project in Rajasthan with a capacity of 40 MW, and will supply electricity to Reliance Infrastructure, top company executives said. (Economic Times) * Eon Electric has decided to demerge its power generation and energy meter businesses into a separate company named Advance Metering Technology Ltd. (Economic Times) * State-owned oil companies Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp hiked jet fuel price by about 3 per cent, the third time they have increased rates this month. (Economic Times) * Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to allow the listing of the country's stock exchange operators at its board meeting on Monday. (Financial Chronicle) * Hit by an acute cash crunch, some of the top property developers in Mumbai are borrowing funds at 4 percent interest a month from private moneylenders and investors to meet their yearly debt repayment and tax obligations, say industry players and property consultants. (Business Standard) * Media giant Ananda Bazaar Patrika (ABP) is parting ways with the Rupert Murdoch-controlled STAR Group, after months of discontent over editorial and other strategic issues. (Business Standard) * Business process outsourcer Aegis partially re-financed its $190-million debt on Saturday. (Economic Times) * Advent International Corp. has invested $110 million in the Hyderabad-based hospital chain Care Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, making it the largest private equity (PE) investment in the healthcare sector this year. (Mint) * Commerce International Merchant Bankers, or CIMB, Malaysia's largest lender, will acquire Royal Bank of Scotland's corporate finance, investment banking and institutional equity broking businesses in India and some of the Asia Pacific markets. (Economic Times) OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee sheds 3.7 pct in March * Bond yields off lows as debt buy cut-offs disappoint * Yen slips, Aussie jumps as China data cheers * Oil ends quarter up 14 pct on Iran, supply problems * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal)