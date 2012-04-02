MUMBAI, April 2
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive
territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China
manufacturing data dispelled some of the fears of a hard landing
in the world's second biggest economy.
* U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two
years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently
underperforming sectors, including energy and health care.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Domestic debt and forex markets are closed because of a
banking holiday.
* U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will be in
New Delhi for an annual meeting with Indian Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee and is expected to discuss India's recent
controversial proposal to retroactively tax indirect
transfers.(Approx. 0600 GMT)
* Qatar's oil minister and India's oil minister to attend
LNG importer Petronet LNG's foundation day function.
(0430 GMT)
* India's March PMI manufacturing data. (0500 GMT)
* India's February trade data. (0630 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's balance of payments slipped into negative
territory for the first time in three years in the three months
through December on shrinking dollar inflows, while the
country's current account deficit widened further.
* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and U.S. oil
company ConocoPhillips signed a pact on Friday to
explore and develop shale gas assets and look for opportunities
in deepwater exploration.
* The government plans to force Coal India to
commit fuel supply to private power producers for 20 years, and
has signalled its intention by sternly rebuffing UK-based hedge
fund TCI which criticised the move as an "abuse" of minority
shareholders, government officials said. (Economic Times)
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp said it will
expand its Kochi refinery by 63 percent, slightly higher than
previously planned , by 2015 and upgrade the finery to process
cheaper, high-sulphur crude to improve margins and products.
* Tata Motors' March vehicle sales rose 20 percent
to 100,414 vehicles from the same period a year
ago.
* Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles sales for March
rose 25 percent to 47,001 vehicles from the same period a year
ago.
* India's Tata Group targets revenues of $500 billion by the
financial year ending in March 2021, the Business Standard
newspaper reported on Monday, as the steel-to-software
conglomerate aims to increase sales five times over nine years.
* India's Unitech Ltd said it has applied to a
local court seeking to restrain Norway's Telenor from
investing in any new telecoms venture in India that would
compete with companies' existing joint venture.
* A consortium of 19 banks, led by State Bank of India
, has approved the financial restructuring plan of
debt-laden state-run airline Air India, the Business
Standard newspaper reported on Sunday. (Reuters)
* U.S. based International Paper is in talks to buy Century
Textiles' paper business in India, sources said. The
deal could value the paper business of BK Birla's pulp & paper
business at more than 20 billion rupees. (Economic Times)
* Zee Group is close to buying out Dainik Bhaskar (DB) Corp
from Diligent Media Corporation, the publisher of
English-language newspaper DNA. (Business Standard)
* State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is
planning to sell stakes in four coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks.
UK-listed Great Eastern Energy Corporation, Brisbane-based Dart
Energy and Essar Energy are among the bidders. (Business
Standard)
* A proposal to restructure the debts of Hotel Leela
ventures , the luxury hotel chain, has been turned
down by lenders, including State Bank of India.
(Business Standard)
* Real estate major Parsvnath Developers may soon
be able to reduce a significant chunk of its debts, as third
parties such as Sahara Group and ICICI Bank, are
showing interest in buying a prime piece of property it owns in
the national capital. (Business Standard)
* Ranbaxy Laboratories looks set to garner more
than 50% share in the atorvastatin market in the US, overtaking
the combined market share of Pfizer's Lipitor as well as its
generic partner in the country. (Economic Times)
Separately, Ranbaxy it has received approval from the Health
Canada to manufacture and market its generic
Ran(TM)-Rosuvastatin tablets used for lowering cholesterol in
the Canadian market.
* Bangalore-based drug firm Strides Arcolab said
its subsidiary Onco Therapies received the U.S. drug regulator's
nod to sell cancer medicine Methotrexate Injection in the U.S.
market. (Economic Times)
* The Miglani family, which owns Uttam Galva, where
ArcelorMittal has a significant stake, plans to
increase their stake in Lloyds Steel from 24.5 percent
to help the company fund expansion plans. (Economic Times)
* IVRCL's founder Sudhir Reddy has indicated that
he will resist attempts by the Essel Group to seek a seat on the
company's board, pointing to a protracted fight for control of
the Hyderabad-based infrastructure company. (Economic Times)
* Yes Bank has raised 3.8 billion rupees in debt
from International Finance Corp (IFC) and revived its plan to
raise $400 million in a share sale in the European markets as
investors' risk appetite returns. (Economic Times)
* In a first instance of the government allowing an actual
user from the private sector to import gold directly, Tata Group
firm Titan Industries has been given the nod to bring
the yellow metal from overseas markets. (Economic Times)
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Carlyle, and Travelex are
among the five bidders that remain in the running for Thomas
Cook India, which has been put up for sale by its
British parent. (Times of India)
* Reliance Power has commissioned India's largest
solar photovoltaic project in Rajasthan with a capacity of 40
MW, and will supply electricity to Reliance Infrastructure, top
company executives said. (Economic Times)
* Eon Electric has decided to demerge its power
generation and energy meter businesses into a separate company
named Advance Metering Technology Ltd. (Economic Times)
* State-owned oil companies Indian Oil Corp,
Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
hiked jet fuel price by about 3 per cent, the third
time they have increased rates this month. (Economic Times)
* Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to
allow the listing of the country's stock exchange operators at
its board meeting on Monday. (Financial Chronicle)
* Hit by an acute cash crunch, some of the top property
developers in Mumbai are borrowing funds at 4 percent interest a
month from private moneylenders and investors to meet their
yearly debt repayment and tax obligations, say industry players
and property consultants. (Business Standard)
* Media giant Ananda Bazaar Patrika (ABP) is parting ways
with the Rupert Murdoch-controlled STAR Group, after months of
discontent over editorial and other strategic issues. (Business
Standard)
* Business process outsourcer Aegis partially re-financed
its $190-million debt on Saturday. (Economic Times)
* Advent International Corp. has invested $110 million in
the Hyderabad-based hospital chain Care Hospitals Pvt. Ltd,
making it the largest private equity (PE) investment in the
healthcare sector this year. (Mint)
* Commerce International Merchant Bankers, or CIMB,
Malaysia's largest lender, will acquire Royal Bank of Scotland's
corporate finance, investment banking and institutional equity
broking businesses in India and some of the Asia Pacific
markets. (Economic Times)
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee sheds 3.7 pct in March
* Bond yields off lows as debt buy cut-offs disappoint
* Yen slips, Aussie jumps as China data cheers
* Oil ends quarter up 14 pct on Iran, supply problems
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal)