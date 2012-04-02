MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares rose for a second
session in a row on Monday, as banking stocks rallied on
expectations the cash crunch that had constrained the sector
would ease in the new fiscal year thanks to government spending
and a more vigilant central bank.
State-run banks were additionally boosted after they sold
shares to the government at above-market prices, as part of
previously announced capital injection plans. State Bank of
India rose 1.85 percent
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.5
percent to 17,491.91 points. The 50-share NSE index
provisionally added 0.42 percent at 5,327.1 points
