MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares rose for a second session in a row on Monday, as banking stocks rallied on expectations the cash crunch that had constrained the sector would ease in the new fiscal year thanks to government spending and a more vigilant central bank.

State-run banks were additionally boosted after they sold shares to the government at above-market prices, as part of previously announced capital injection plans. State Bank of India rose 1.85 percent

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.5 percent to 17,491.91 points. The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.42 percent at 5,327.1 points (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)