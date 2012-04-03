MUMBAI, April 3 Indian stocks rose to their
third consecutive session of gains on Tuesday, helped by Bharat
Heavy Electricals (BHEL) after positive provisional earnings,
while lenders gained on anticipation of a rate cut from the
central bank this month.
The Bank Nifty index has gained 5 percent in three
trading sessions, leading gains in the broader indexes.
The main BSE index provisionally rose 0.61 percent
to 17,585.57 points. The 50-share NSE index
provisionally added 0.76 percent to 5,358.50.
BHEL rose 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)