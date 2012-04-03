MUMBAI, April 3 Indian stocks rose to their third consecutive session of gains on Tuesday, helped by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) after positive provisional earnings, while lenders gained on anticipation of a rate cut from the central bank this month.

The Bank Nifty index has gained 5 percent in three trading sessions, leading gains in the broader indexes.

The main BSE index provisionally rose 0.61 percent to 17,585.57 points. The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 0.76 percent to 5,358.50.

BHEL rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)