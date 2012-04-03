By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 3 Indian stocks rose to their
highest close in almost two weeks on Tuesday, as Bharat Heavy
Electricals (BHEL) advanced after posting positive provisional
earnings, while lenders gained on anticipation of a rate cut
from the central bank this month.
Indian shares have gained for three consecutive sessions, as
a rally in global equities sparks hopes foreign investors will
continue buying into domestic stocks after already buying a net
of about $9 billion in 2012.
Optimism about a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at
its April 17 policy meeting is also prevailing -- though similar
hopes pushed up stocks in the lead-up to last month's meeting,
only for stocks to fall after policy was kept on hold.
"There is a lot of optimism that RBI would cut rates on
April 17th and that is why interest rate-sensitive stocks are
extending rally, leading the market," said Sajiv Dhawan,
managing director at JV Capital Services.
The main 30-share BSE stock index rose 0.68 percent
to 17,597.42 points, its highest close since March 21. The Nifty
gained 0.76 percent to 5,358.50 points.
Lenders advanced for a third day, with the NSE's banking
index up 5.1 percent during this period, outperforming the 3.5
percent gain in the broader Nifty.
On Friday, State Bank of India rose 1.95 percent,
while ICICI bank advanced 1.99 percent.
Power equipment maker BHEL ended up 1.3 percent after
earlier saying provisional net profit rose 14.3 percent to
68.7 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) for the just-concluded
2011/12 fiscal year.
The results helped boost other capital goods stocks, traders
said, with Larsen & Toubro, India's biggest
engineering conglomerate, ending up 2.2 percent.
Also among gainers, shares of oil explorer Cairn India
surged 4.6 percent, tracking gains in crude oil prices
and after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and
raised its target price to 400 rupees from 375 rupees
UBS said Cairn was a good proxy to play the rising crude
prices and the weakening rupee, among other factors.
Shares in SpiceJet surged 6.8 percent after the
airline said it had asked permission from India's Director
General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to directly import aviation
turbine fuel (ATF), a move, that if approved, would help cut on
fuel costs.
For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India rupee hits 2-wk high; gains seen limited
* India 10-yr bond yield surges on supply jitters
* Dollar Index falls to 1-month low
* Oil slips as bearish data offsets supply fears
* World stocks inch higher; FOMC minutes eyed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)