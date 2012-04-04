MUMBAI, April 4
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less
likely to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors
looking for more clues over global growth outlook.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was
less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* S.K. Goel, chairman, of India's Central Board of Excise
and Customs (CBEC), the finance ministry's tax department that
handles customs, factory-gate duties and service tax, will speak
at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Export
Organisations at 11.00 IST (0530 GMT).
* India's Supreme Court may rule on petitions seeking review
of a February order by the court that asked the government to
revoke all 122 telecoms licences granted in a scandal-tainted
spectrum sale in 2008. (All Day)
* India's Services PMI for March. (0500 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
The government issued a presidential decree to force Coal
India to guarantee long-term fuel supply to private
power firms, as it used its discretionary authority to trump
independent directors who resisted pressure from the Prime
Minister's Office and said such pacts would harm the company.
(Economic Times)
CX Partners, the private equity fund promoted by former
Citigroup executive Ajay Relan, is in preliminary negotiations
to acquire a controlling stake in the Kishore Biyani-controlled
non-banking finance company (NBFC) Future Capital Holdings
. (Economic Times)
Canada-based Niko Resources, partner of Reliance
Industries in Krishna Godavari D6 block (KG D6), said
the companies will submit an integrated development plan for
drilling out additional 3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas
from the block by October 2012. (Financial Chronicle)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation's biggest
carmaker, is set to re-enter the insurance broking business with
a licence from the regulator, about two years after it was
barred from selling vehicle insurance policies. (Mint)
The partnership for homeland security between Reliance
Industries and global engineering and electronics
giant Siemens may be coming apart in just six months,
even before it could formally take off. (Business Standard)
Fertiliser stocks Rashtriya Chemicals and fertilisers
, National Fertiliser to be in focus as the
fertiliser ministry is mooting a proposal to raise urea prices
by 10%. (Economic Times)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has received
final approval by the U.S. health regulator to market its oral
contraceptive Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets in the
American market. (Economic Times)
Domestic steel makers, including state-run SAIL,
have raised the prices for both long and flat products by up to
Rs 1,500 a tonne. (Economic Times)
Bajaj Auto has increased its stake in KTM Power
Sports by buying another 6.3 percent more, taking its
stake in the Austrian motorcycle to a little over 47%. (Economic
Times)
Cairn India, a Vedanta group company, notifies an
oil discovery in its onshore block in the Krishna-Godavari
basin.
Madhu Kannan, chief executive officer of the Bombay Stock
Exchange, is leaving Asia's oldest stock exchange to join
India's Tata Sons as group head of business
development.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee pulled off 2-week high on oil payments
* Bond ylds at 4-mth high on tepid auction response
* USD holds gains in wake of Fed, Spain & ECB eyed
* Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Additional reporting by Abhishek
Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)