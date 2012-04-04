MUMBAI, April 4 Indian shares fell for the first
session in four as banks and real estate developers reversed
recent gains after a services index dropped while input costs
rose, sparking fears of a worrisome combination of slowing
growth and high inflation.
The caution also reflected weaker global stock markets after
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction, which came a
day after U.S. equities were already hit when the Federal
Reserve appeared less inclined to provide more stimulus.
The falls on Wednesday snapped a three-day winning session
that sent India's main two indexes up over 3 percent each during
that period, with investors further cautious ahead of a two-day
holiday. Markets will resume on Monday.
"There is absolutely no doubt that economy is slowing down
as also depicted by the services data today," Paras Adenwala,
Principal Portfolio Manager at Capital Portfolio Advisors.
"RBI will have to do something, rate cut or CRR cut on April
17 to stimulate growth without fanning inflation," he added,
referring to the cash reserve ratio.
Although many analysts expect a rate cut this month, doubts
are emerging about how aggressive the central bank will be in
the months ahead.
The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell to a five-month
low of 52.3 in March as optimism about the business outlook
faded. However, the same indicator showed input prices charged
to consumers inched up, suggesting inflation could remain high.
"With high inflation curtailing growth and the inflation
outlook still not particularly encouraging, the RBI would, in
our view, have to approach the easing cycle very cautiously, if
not hesitantly," said HSBC in a note about the index results.
The 30-share main index fell 0.63 percent to
17,486.02 with 23 of its components in the red zone.
The broader Nifty fell 0.66 percent to 5,322.90.
Banks were among the leading decliners on Wednesday after a
sub-index gained 5.1 percent over the previous three
sessions to lead advances in the broader indexes.
ICICI Bank, India's second-biggest lender, fell
1.98 percent.
Real estate stocks also reversed recent gains, ending down
on fears a less aggressive central bank would further hit a
sector with struggling earnings.
DLF Ltd, India's largest listed developer, fell
1.47 percent.
Among other decliners, GAIL India lost 3.2 percent
after an Indian regulatory body said it would cut tariffs for
parts of GAIL's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) network, sparking
fears about profit margins at the state-run gas distributor.
But among gainers, Maruti Suzuki rose 0.47 percent
after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" and
raised its target price on the stock, saying India's top car
maker's earnings would recover in the year ending March 2013.
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
(Editing by Rafael Nam)