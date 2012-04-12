* Indian shares rise; led by banks, BHEL * Industrial output data boosts rate cut hopes * Infosys fall ahead of earnings on Fri By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, April 12 Indian shares rose on Thursday, after weaker-than-expected growth in industrial output data sparked expectations for an interest rate cut next week, boosting lenders such as ICICI. India's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected 4.1 percent pace in February from a year earlier, raising expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut the repo rate at its policy meeting on Tuesday. Though banks would benefit more directly from a cut in the cash reserve ratio, lowering India's main lending rate could improve growth prospects, helping a sector clamouring for relief either in liquidity or in bolstering the economy, analysts said. "Market expects that RBI may cut interest rate on 17th April which will be boost the industry growth and investment," said Rikesh Parikh, vice president of equities at Motilal Oswal Securities. The 30-share Sensex rose 0.77 percent to close at 17,332.62 points, while the broader Nifty closed 0.96 percent up at 5,276.85 points. Lenders were among the leading gainers. ICICI Bank rose 1.69 percent while State Bank of India gained 3.2 percent. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.7 percent after the capital goods sub-index in the output data grew 10.6 percent in February from a year earlier, sharply recovering from an annualised fall of 1.7 percent in January. Shares in India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki rose 3.14 percent on hopes for improved sales from its newly-launched vehicle Ertiga, which analysts said was priced low enough to make it competitive in the utility vehicle segment. However, among decliners, India's second-largest software exporter Infosys fell 1.92 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings scheduled for Friday as investors fear weaker results for the sector. Rivals Tata Consultancy Services lost 0.6 percent, while Wipro declined 1.5 percent. For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro seen vulnerable to Italian test * Oil around $120 as IEA sees fundamentals easing * Italy auction puts shares, euro on back foot * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Editing by Rafael Nam)