* Indian shares rise; led by banks, BHEL
* Industrial output data boosts rate cut hopes
* Infosys fall ahead of earnings on Fri
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 12 Indian shares rose on Thursday,
after weaker-than-expected growth in industrial output data
sparked expectations for an interest rate cut next week,
boosting lenders such as ICICI.
India's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected
4.1 percent pace in February from a year earlier, raising
expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut the repo rate at
its policy meeting on Tuesday.
Though banks would benefit more directly from a cut in the
cash reserve ratio, lowering India's main lending rate could
improve growth prospects, helping a sector clamouring for relief
either in liquidity or in bolstering the economy, analysts said.
"Market expects that RBI may cut interest rate on 17th April
which will be boost the industry growth and investment," said
Rikesh Parikh, vice president of equities at Motilal Oswal
Securities.
The 30-share Sensex rose 0.77 percent to close at
17,332.62 points, while the broader Nifty closed 0.96
percent up at 5,276.85 points.
Lenders were among the leading gainers. ICICI Bank
rose 1.69 percent while State Bank of India gained 3.2
percent.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.7 percent
after the capital goods sub-index in the output data grew 10.6
percent in February from a year earlier, sharply recovering from
an annualised fall of 1.7 percent in January.
Shares in India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki
rose 3.14 percent on hopes for improved sales from its
newly-launched vehicle Ertiga, which analysts said was priced
low enough to make it competitive in the utility vehicle
segment.
However, among decliners, India's second-largest software
exporter Infosys fell 1.92 percent ahead of its
quarterly earnings scheduled for Friday as investors fear weaker
results for the sector.
Rivals Tata Consultancy Services lost 0.6 percent,
while Wipro declined 1.5 percent.
For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)