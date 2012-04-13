MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) -
* Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand
for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by
North Korea that South Korean officials said had failed.
Trading may later be dominated by China data showing the
economy grew at a slower-than-expected 8.1 percent in the first
quarter, the slowest pace in nearly three years.
* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's Supreme Court to hear Indian government's review
plea in 2G telecoms case (0230 GMT)
* India's Supreme Court hearing on whether to include the
home minister in telecoms corruption trial (0330 GMT)
* India's Foreign reserves announcement (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software
services exporter, reported a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly net
profit, meeting forecast, after customers ramped up orders to
cut operational costs.
* India will raise the retail prices of subsidised fuels,
including diesel, once parliament approves the finance bill for
the current fiscal year early next month, a senior government
source with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
* Facing united opposition from foreign investors to the
proposed general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR), the finance
ministry has decided to revisit the changes made in Budget
2012-13.
A key option is to extend the period of introduction of the
new tax regime, so that foreign institutional investors get time
to wind down existing commitments to their investors abroad.
(Financial Express)
* India's debt-laden national carrier Air India,
will receive an equity infusion of 67.5 billion rupees ($1.3
billion) in the current fiscal year and will spin-off two of its
units as part of a financial restructuring plan approved by the
federal cabinet.
* Aluminum products maker Novelis Inc, which has
cut its fiscal 2012 earnings estimate because of lower shipments
and soft demand, will close its aluminum plant in Quebec.
* Oil trader Trafigura has made its first move
into refining in Asia, investing up to $130 million for a 24
percent stake in Nagarjuna Oil Corp Ltd's planned refinery in
southern India and replacing BP as NOCL's crude supplier.
* Life Insurance Corporation of India plans to invest at
least 2.25 trillion rupees this fiscal year, roughly one-fourth
of that in equities, chairman-in-charge Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
said. (Mint)
* State Bank of India, the country's largest
lender, plans to buy loans from banks in the U.S. and Europe to
boost its overseas credit assets and profitability. (Business
Standard)
* IDBI Bank may consider raising its offshore fund
raising plan to least $2.5 billion overseas by January from $1.5
billion now, Executive Director Melwyn Regi told reporters.
(Economic Times)
* Road and real estate developer IVRCL is looking
to raise 30 billion rupees by selling a 37.5% stake in IOT Utkal
Energy Services, a special purpose vehicle that is building a
storage terminal for Indian Oil's upcoming refinery in Orissa.
(Financial Express)
* Suzlon Energy, which urgently needs to repay
$569 million to bondholders by October, has begun talks with key
banks to raise money amidst signs of wariness among some
lenders. (Economic Times)
* Adani Ports and Essar Ports are in the
race to win the bidding to build the 36.83 billion rupees mega
container terminal at Chennai Port. (Business Standard)
* GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharma are in
separate discussions to acquire the domestic business of
Bangalore-based Micro Labs. (Business Standard)
