GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Stabilising risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier currencies on Wednesday, after firm demand at Spanish debt sales, positive U.S. corporate earnings, and an improved sentiment in a Germany survey boosted investor confidence.

* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* HDFC Bank, India's third biggest lender by assets, is expected to report a 28 percent rise in its fiscal fourth quarter results, helped by higher fee income. (0830 GMT)

* Supreme Court hearing on whether to include the home minister in an ongoing telecoms corruption trial. (0230 GMT)

* Consumer price index (CPI) data for March will elicit little interest, coming days after the wider wholesale price inflation data. (0530 GMT)

* The Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers and analysts a day after cutting the key repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points. (1000 GMT)

* India's money supply data (1230 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* HCL Technologies said its January-March net profit rose 28.85 percent to 6.03 billion Indian rupees ($116.94 million)from a year earlier.

* The IMF forecast India's economy would grow at about 7 percent in 2012 and 2013, down from the 8.4 percent levels of the last two years. It said inflation was projected to fall in the near term, but to stay above the Reserve Bank of India's objective. (Reuters)

* The RBI has asked banks to reduce their exposure to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which have given loans mostly against gold, sending shares of such companies sharply lower.

* The Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut its repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8% Tuesday is neutral for India's "BBB-" rating with Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings says.

* ITC replaced Reliance Industries Ltd as the most influential stock on Indian bourses, with a weighting of 9.25 percent versus RIL's 9.23 percent. (Economic Times)

* The country's sugar production has increased by 13 percent at 24.63 million tonnes til April 15 of the 2011-12 marketing year, according to industry body ISMA. (Economic Times)

* GDF Suez will take part in the development of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal project on India's east coast, increasing its foothold in Asia's growing LNG market.

* India is considering quadrupling the size of its strategic crude oil stockpiles as an insurance against supply disruption. (Economic Times)

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd told the High Court the regulatory authority that slashed tariffs and ordered customer refunds would wipe out all gas provider's future earnings. (Economic Times)

* Coal India's offer to pay a paltry penalty for missing supply obligations will not force the state-run monopoly to ramp up production quickly to meet burgeoning demand in energy-starved India, power producers said on Tuesday.

* The coal ministry has ruled out a divestment of Coal India subsidiaries. The department of divestment had proposed 10 percent divestment in profit-making CIL subsidiaries. (Economic Times)

* ArcelorMittal has asked the state government of Jharkhand for an additional 2,210 acres in an attempt to hasten the progress of its proposed 12 mtpa greenfield plant in the state. (Economic Times)

* Saint Gobain is expected to announce an offer soon to delist its Indian unit from the BSE though an offer to buy back shares from shareholders, said sources familiar with the matter. (Economic Times)

* GVK group is looking to sell part of its stake in Hancock coal mines in Australia to raise funds for development of the Australian assets. (Economic Times)

* The Hinduja Group has embarked on an ambitious 25 billion rupees programme for setting up a chain of boutique corporate hospitals across the country over the next two years. (Economic Times)

* Rohit Surfactants, the maker of India's largest-selling detergent brand, plans to launch a mid-premium laundry brand to take on Hindustan Unilever's Rin and Procter & Gamble's Tide. (Economic Times)

* Coca Cola Company reported over 20 per cent growth in sales in volume terms in India for the first quarter on the back of strong demand. (Financial Express)

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH

