MUMBAI, April 18
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Stabilising risk appetite lifted Asian shares and riskier
currencies on Wednesday, after firm demand at Spanish debt
sales, positive U.S. corporate earnings, and an improved
sentiment in a Germany survey boosted investor confidence.
* U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on
Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as
concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields
fell.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* HDFC Bank, India's third biggest lender by
assets, is expected to report a 28 percent rise in its fiscal
fourth quarter results, helped by higher fee income. (0830 GMT)
* Supreme Court hearing on whether to include the home
minister in an ongoing telecoms corruption trial. (0230 GMT)
* Consumer price index (CPI) data for March will elicit
little interest, coming days after the wider wholesale price
inflation data. (0530 GMT)
* The Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers
and analysts a day after cutting the key repo rate by a
higher-than-expected 50 basis points. (1000 GMT)
* India's money supply data (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* HCL Technologies said its January-March net
profit rose 28.85 percent to 6.03 billion Indian rupees ($116.94
million)from a year earlier.
* The IMF forecast India's economy would grow at about 7
percent in 2012 and 2013, down from the 8.4 percent levels of
the last two years. It said inflation was projected to fall in
the near term, but to stay above the Reserve Bank of India's
objective. (Reuters)
* The RBI has asked banks to reduce their exposure to
non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which have given loans
mostly against gold, sending shares of such companies sharply
lower.
* The Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut its
repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8% Tuesday is neutral
for India's "BBB-" rating with Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings
says.
* ITC replaced Reliance Industries Ltd as
the most influential stock on Indian bourses, with a weighting
of 9.25 percent versus RIL's 9.23 percent. (Economic Times)
* The country's sugar production has increased by 13 percent
at 24.63 million tonnes til April 15 of the 2011-12 marketing
year, according to industry body ISMA. (Economic Times)
* GDF Suez will take part in the development of a
floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal project on
India's east coast, increasing its foothold in Asia's growing
LNG market.
* India is considering quadrupling the size of its strategic
crude oil stockpiles as an insurance against supply disruption.
(Economic Times)
* Indraprastha Gas Ltd told the High Court the
regulatory authority that slashed tariffs and ordered customer
refunds would wipe out all gas provider's future earnings.
(Economic Times)
* Coal India's offer to pay a paltry penalty for
missing supply obligations will not force the state-run monopoly
to ramp up production quickly to meet burgeoning demand in
energy-starved India, power producers said on Tuesday.
* The coal ministry has ruled out a divestment of Coal India
subsidiaries. The department of divestment had
proposed 10 percent divestment in profit-making CIL
subsidiaries. (Economic Times)
* ArcelorMittal has asked the state government of
Jharkhand for an additional 2,210 acres in an attempt to hasten
the progress of its proposed 12 mtpa greenfield plant in the
state. (Economic Times)
* Saint Gobain is expected to announce an offer
soon to delist its Indian unit from the BSE though an offer to
buy back shares from shareholders, said sources familiar with
the matter. (Economic Times)
* GVK group is looking to sell part of its stake
in Hancock coal mines in Australia to raise funds for
development of the Australian assets. (Economic Times)
* The Hinduja Group has embarked on an ambitious 25 billion
rupees programme for setting up a chain of boutique corporate
hospitals across the country over the next two years. (Economic
Times)
* Rohit Surfactants, the maker of India's largest-selling
detergent brand, plans to launch a mid-premium laundry brand to
take on Hindustan Unilever's Rin and Procter & Gamble's
Tide. (Economic Times)
* Coca Cola Company reported over 20 per cent
growth in sales in volume terms in India for the first quarter
on the back of strong demand. (Financial Express)
($1 = 51.5650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal)