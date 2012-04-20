MUMBAI, April 20
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Friday following disappointing
U.S. labour data, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan
flagged the prospect of further monetary easing.
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Reliance Industries' fiscal fourth quarter
earnings will be in focus.
StarMine estimates the Indian giant will report 33% jump in
its revenues to 969.68 billion rupees while its net profit is
likely to dip over 16% to 45 billion rupees.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Hero MotoCorp has pushed its total production
capacity to seven million units, or more than 800 units per
hour. (Business Standard)
Separately, Mint reported Hero MotoCorp has asked vendors
to suggest ways of reducing input costs in a bid to help meet
its targeted 7 billion rupees in savings for the current fiscal
year. (Mint)
* Vinod Dasari, the MD of India's No. 2 truck maker Ashok
Leyland, has ruled out the company's foray into cars,
counteracting recent media reports of such plans. (Economic
Times)
-----------------
* Procter & Gamble, the world's largest consumer
goods company, will build its largest manufacturing plant in the
Indian sub-continent in Hyderabad by investing 3.45 billion
rupees. (Economic Times)
* Giorgio Armani is ending its Indian joint venture with DLF
Brands, the unlisted arm of DLF Ltd. The Italian
fashion house will now enter into a franchisee deal with Genesis
Luxury to expand its retail presence in India. All three
companies confirmed the development. (Economic Times)
-----------------
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is seeking a
diesel cargo for early May as domestic supply remains tight on
the back of refinery maintenance, industry sources said on
Thursday.
* Techno Electric plans to invest 10 billion
rupees to raise power generation capacity by six-fold in the
next five years. (Business Standard)
* Bidders for the upcoming ultra mega power plants in Odisha
and Chattisgarh will have to pay a reserve price to the state
government for coal mines that come bundled with the project.
(Economic Times)
-----------------
* Drug firm Strides Arcolab said it has received
approval from the U.S. health regulator to sell a generic
version of the Cisplatin injection used in cancer treatment in
the U.S. market. (Economic Times)
* Confusion sparked by the setting up of a new committee for
drug approvals has led to a slide in the number of new medicines
getting cleared even as millions of Indians struggle with
diabetes and heart failures remain a major killer. (Economic
Times)
-----------------
* India's central bank has proposed a mechanism to the
finance ministry to auction the surplus cash balance held with
it to commercial banks. (Financial Express)
* The DE Shaw group, which launched its private equity
business in the country in 2006, has exited about 60% of its
investments in Indian companies, according to a source familiar
with the developments. (Economic Times)
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)