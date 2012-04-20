(Repeats to fix table formatting with no changes to text;
MUMBAI, April 20 Indian shares snapped a
four-day-rally as Reliance Industries fell ahead of its earnings
results while state-run banks declined on worries about their
margins due to a government directive to lower their lending and
deposit rates.
Shares were also hit in the afternoon after Nifty futures
dropped suddenly amid market speculation of a trading
error. A National Stock Exchange later said it had not spotted
any errors on its trading systems.
After the market close, Reliance Industries said
net profit in the fiscal fourth quarter fell 21.2 percent to
42.36 billion rupees ($815 million), slightly below
expectations. Shares had fallen 1.5 percent ahead of those
results.
The country's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.74
percent to 17,373.84 points, while the 50-share NSE index
lost 0.78 percent to 5,290.85.
India's BSE index rose 1.6 percent this week, marked by a
rally sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive 50 basis
points cut in the repo rate on Tuesday.
Lenders had rallied on hopes easing move would bolster
growth, but investors are now growing concerned that lenders are
under pressure to lower lending and deposit rates sooner than
they had hoped.
India's s state-run banks were among the day's big
decliners. Bank of Baroda fell 2 percent, while Bank of
India fell 2.2 percent.
"There are expectations or fear in the market that
government will force PSU banks to cut rates in a hurry, (which)
will result in some contraction in margins in coming quarters,"
Manish Ostwal, a sector analyst at brokerage KR Choksey said,
referring to public sector unit banks.
Among other decliners, shares in Indian cement manufactures
fell for the second day, after posting a fall in quarterly
profit on Thursday.
Shares in ACC Ltd fell 1.6 percent, while Ambuja
Cements fell 2.2 percent.
Trading in the afternoon was coloured by a sudden drop in
Nifty futures, which fell as much as 6.7 percent at one
point. Dealers attributed the declines a potential trading error
involving index futures and Infosys <INFYJ2:NS> futures.
However, India's National Stock Exchange said it had not
spotted errors in its trading systems, denying the market
speculation.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)