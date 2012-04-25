MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co , but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's top drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. will announce a key R&D development in New Delhi. (1030 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

EARNINGS

* Wipro Ltd reported consolidated net profit at 14.81 billion rupees in the March 2012 quarter, versus consensus forecast of 15.05 billion rupees. It posted consolidated net sales for the quarter at 98.36 billion rupees.

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* The government on Tuesday said it has agreed in-principle to deregulate diesel prices, but is not considering similar proposal for cooking gas. (Times of India)

* India's national auditor has again cautioned the government it should not rush to validate the entire expenditure of Reliance Industries in the D6 block because part of the money was spent after 2008, and that period has not been audited. (Economic Times)

* Power producers, including NTPC, have refused to sign the new fuel supply agreement with Coal India, saying the proposed contract is biased and absolves the state-run company of all obligations. (Economic Times)

* The Alstom -Bharat Forge joint venture, has bagged an order worth 15.7 billion rupees from NTPC Ltd. (Business Line)

FINANCIAL

* Life Insurance Corporation of India is allowed to pick up more than 10 percent equity in companies, as it is governed by a separate law, a finance ministry official has clarified. (Economic Times)

* The government hopes to reap 400 billion rupees from a proposed retrospective amendment in tax laws, much more than what it allocates every year for its flagship rural jobs guarantee scheme(Economic Times)

* Private equity funds are choosing Singapore over Mauritius in reaction to proposed rules that could make the tiny African nation unattractive as a tax haven. (Economic Times)

* State Bank of India is looking to re-starting operations in Pakistan 47 years after it had to shut its branches in Karachi and Lahore in the wake of the India-Pakistan war. (Economic Times)

* Axis Bank's proposed acquisition of Enam Securities' businesses has received the final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Business Standard)

* The Saroj Poddar-led Adventz Group is set for a major restructuring of its key businesses, agriculture and fertiliser. (Business Standard)

* Essar Shipping is planning to cut its $1.1 billion debt. (Business Standard)

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that no airline will be allowed to raise more than $300 million through external commercial borrowings, as part of norms for companies in the sector seeking to raise overseas debt. (Business Standard)

RETAIL / TELECOMMUNICATIONS / AUTO / IT

* Diageo has mandated investment bank JM Financial to negotiate a deal that could result in it owning a minority stake in United Spirits, but the owner of the domestic liquor company denied it was looking at a stake sale. (Economic Times).

* Bharti Walmart announced its foray into beverages under its private label, Great Value, going against the likes of PepsiCo and Coca Cola. (Economic Times)

* India's Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the government to conduct an auction of 2G radio spectrum by August 31, giving more time to companies whose licenses are set to be revoked after the court's ruling in February.

* After the enactment of retrospective amendments to the Income Tax Act next month, the government may ask Vodafone to pay in excess of 200 billion rupees in taxes. (Business Standard)

* India may produce 24.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 against 25.8 million tonnes estimated for the current year.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen said it may build cars in India with General Motors, its new global alliance partner, effectively scrapping a planned 650 million euro ($850 million) investment in its own factory.

* Suzuki Motor after having made huge stride in the Indian passenger-car segment is planning to replicate its success in the fast-growing Indian two-wheeler market and aims to drive into the top-five league, said a top executive. (Economic Times)

* Mahindra Satyam and Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a tie-up with U.S.-based information technology services provider CA Technologies to be the preferred system integration partners globally. (Business Standard)

PHARMA

* A panel of ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss the formula to cap retail prices of 348 essential drugs in a bid to make medicines more affordable without disturbing the growth of the industry. (Economic Times)

* Wockhardt said on Tuesday that it has launched a generic version of Orion Corporation's Parkinson's treatment drug Stalevo in the U.S., with 180 days of marketing exclusivity. (Business Line)

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to launch the generic version of Eli Lilly's schizophrenia treatment drug, Zyprexa in the U.S. market. (Business Line)

* Eros International Plc has announced its intention to take control of B4U Television Network, by acquiring the remaining 76 per cent stake it doesn't own. (Business Line)

