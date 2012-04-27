MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which
jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but
concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor
risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some
high-profile earnings misses.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* ICICI Bank is expected to post a 20 percent
increase in net profit to 17 billion rupees in the quarter-ended
March, led by higher loan growth. (0900 GMT)
* India's No. 3 private lender Axis Bank is
expected to post a nearly 16 percent growth in net profit led by
higher loan demand and fee income.
* Biocon is expected to post net profit of 796
million rupees, down 20 percent from the year ago period.
* India's Foreign reserves data (1130 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL
*India is likely to take the sting out of a controversial
law that seeks to crackdown on tax avoidance by exempting small
firms and individuals and stretching out its implementation over
several months, in an attempt to calm jittery foreign and
domestic investors. (Economic Times)
* The Indian cabinet has cleared banking laws and approved
raising the voting rights of stakeholders in private banks to 26
percent from 10 percent, in a long-awaited boost for the banking
sector.
* The finance ministry has asked state-owned banks to
improve their retail lending. These banks, which generally lag
their private counterparts on retail lending, have been asked to
do so while ensuring there isn't a spike in their bad assets.
(Business Standard)
COMMODITIES/ENERGY
*A major upgrade of its refinery in western India by refiner
Essar Oil should boost its margins by up to $5 a
barrel, its chief executive said on Thursday, adding nearly
three quarters of a billion dollars to its annual
revenues.
* Coal India Ltd has refused to supply to power
plants as commissioned since December 2011. The move is set to
stall investment worth 400 billion rupees in new power capacity.
(Business Standard)
* Power companies have sought intervention from the power
ministry to ensure that coal supply is maintained to power
plants through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) route until
fuel supply agreements (FSAs) are signed. (Financial Express)
* The Attorney General has adviced the government that if it
wants to revoke the permission given to Reliance Power
to divert surplus coal from mines attached to the Sasan power
project, it will have to show the company violated the terms
under which it was allowed to use that coal for another project.
(Economic Times)
* The three-horse race is intensifying for the control of
mineral-rich Orissa Sponge Iron Ltd & Steel Ltd.
Leading the charge is New Delhi-based Bhushan Energy, a
subsidiary of Bhushan Steel & Power.
Monnet Ispat and Bhushan Power and Steel are also
likely to announce their revised open offers soon, according to
sources. (Business Standard)
TELECOMS / AIRLINES
* Idea Cellular reported a fourth straight quarter
of declining profit as interest costs jumped, and warned of an
uncertain regulatory environment in the world's second-biggest
mobile phone market.
* The income tax department never challenged the structure
of the deal between Hutchison Telecommunications International
Ltd (HTIL) and Vodafone until the closure of the
transaction in May 2007. (Financial Express)
* The telecoms department will examine recommendations from
a regulatory body to auction 5 MHz or units of airwaves in the
1800 MHz band. It plans to take up all other proposals submitted
by the regulator at a later date, said officials aware of the
department's line of thinking. (Economic Times)
* Sistema JFSC, the majority shareholder in Sistema Shyam
Teleservices Ltd (SSTL) took a 36.7 billion rupees ($698
million) writedown on its earnings for the fourth quarter and
the year ended December 2011, due to the cancellation of 21
mobile permits of its Indian telecoms venture. (Economic Times)
AIRLINES/ CONSUMERS
* The Delhi International Airport (DIAL) is likely to
approach the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA)'s
appellate tribunal after it found the recent airport charges
hike 'inadequate'. (Financial Express)
* Two weeks after assuring that foreign airlines would soon
be allowed to invest in domestic carriers, the aviation ministry
wants to delay the approval pending complete political
consensus. (Financial Express)
* Mumbai-based consumer products Anchor Healthcare has had
several rounds of discussions with the Kolkata-headquartered
Emami to sell its oral care business. Atul Shah,
promoter of Anchor, denied any sale plans. (Economic Times)
* Endemol India -- makers of popular reality television
shows -- has sold a 49 percent stake to CA Media, and is now
getting into Bollywood film production. (Economic Times)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
