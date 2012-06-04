MUMBAI, June 4 India's main index edged higher
on Monday, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 1.4
percent to snap three day of losses, as hopes for rate cuts
sparked gains in banks, while bargain-hunting lifted blue chips
such as Larsen & Toubro.
Falling global oil prices as well as declining core
inflation and growth in India give the Reserve Bank of India
room to adjust interest rates, a deputy governor said, two weeks
before a policy review.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
0.3 percent to 16,008.75 points. The broader 50-share NSE index
rose 0.14 percent to 4,848.15 points.
Larsen & Toubro rose 3.5 percent, while Reliance
Industries ended 1.5 percent higher. State Bank of
India added 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)