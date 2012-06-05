GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan surged 1.2 percent.
* Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on
Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as
investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to
take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp
losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker
U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL
* The finance ministry is meeting top Indian brokers, mutual
funds and foreign institutional investors on Tuesday to iron out
issues that may exist regarding investments into domestic
assets. (Financial Chronicle)
* Punjab National Bank, which had proposed to buy
30 per cent in MetLife Insurance for 1 rupee, has reworked the
sale agreement amidst the insurance regulator's discomfort with
the deal structure. (Business Standard)
* Although the finance ministry is tightening its rules
around companies that invest in India through countries with
favourable tax regimes, the ministry itself is looking at
options to save taxes for India Infrastructure Finance Company's
(IIFCL) UK-based subsidiary.
It is considering a plan to relocate the U.K. arm of the
infrastructure financier to the Netherlands to save taxes and
make it more viable. (Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* The finance ministry is looking to raise excise duty on
diesel-run vehicles to bolster its tax revenues without raising
diesel prices. (Economic Times)
* Cement companies are contemplating to reduce prices by
around 8-10 rupees per 50 kg bag later this month in
anticipation of a slowdown in construction activities when the
monsoon arrives. (Financial Chronicle)
* State-run Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
invited expression of interests (EOI) from both public and
private companies for its proposed 60 billion rupees joint
venture. (Economic Times)
* India is hoping to secure oil and gas exploration blocks
in Afghanistan on the basis of its goodwill with the country,
while it may also participate in the upcoming auction of six
blocks to the north of Mazar-i-Sharif, officials said. (Economic
Times)
AUTO
* Hero MotoCorp has approved a proposal to merge
the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company
said.
* Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler plant in Pantnagar,
Uttarakhand, was hit on Monday by a workers' strike over wage
increases, bringing production down by over 50 per cent for the
day, according to sources close to the development. (Business
Line)
PHARMA
* Piramal Healthcare Ltd, which sold its
pharmaceutical formulations business for 176 billion rupees to
U.S. drug maker Abbott Laboratories in 2010, is on the prowl to
build its pharma business again. (Mint)
RETAIL
* ITC Ltd, the country's biggest tobacco company
and a maker of cookies and potato chips, will increase prices of
some food products as the rupee's plunge to a record low
threatens its highest profit margin in nine years. (Mint)
TELECOMS
* An empowered group of ministers headed by Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Tuesday to decide on the reserve
price for the auction of 2G telecom spectrum. (Business
Standard)
* A Cabinet note prepared by the telecom department proposes
to make it compulsory for all operators to match the
auction-determined price for their existing 2G airwaves for the
remaining period of their licences, which may lead to up to
1.2-trillion rupees in fees. (Economic Times)
INFRASTRUCTURE
* Leading infrastructure developer Sun Forest City Ventures
Ltd. will build one of Asia's largest hubs for the aerospace
industry near Bangalore with an upfront investment of 100
billion rupees, a senior official said Monday. (Economic Times)
INDUSTRIAL
* The government may announce aid measures such as interest
subsidies for hard-pressed labour intensive sectors such as
textiles and carpets in the Foreign Trade Policy this week to
provide them cushion against the global slowdown. (Economic
Times)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)