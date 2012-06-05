MUMBAI, June 5 India's main stock index
provisionally edged higher on Tuesday as continued hopes for
rate cuts sparked additional gains in lenders such as HDFC Bank,
while infrastructure stocks rose on hopes for a pickup in
stalled projects.
HDFC Bank rose 1.58 percent, while State Bank of
India added 1.66 percent.
Larsen & Toubro gained 2.94 percent, while BHEL
rose 2.25 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose
0.18 percent to 16,017.61 points. The broader 50-share NSE index
rose 0.31 percent to 4,863.30 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)