India's broader 50-share NSE index extended gains to as much as 2 percent, led by interest rate-sensitive sectors such as autos and banks on continued hopes the Reserve Bank of India will ease policy when it meets on June 18. Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , rose for a third consecutive day. HDFC Bank gained 2.7 percent. Autos, which would benefit from lower financing costs should interest rates be lowered, gained as well. Tata Motors rose 5.4 percent, recovering from recent steep losses. The NSE index was last up 1.9 percent, after earlier gaining as much as 2 percent. India's benchmark BSE index also gained 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)