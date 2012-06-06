(Adds details, updates prices) MUMBAI, June 6 India's main indexes rose well over 2 percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains since Jan. 3, as continued hopes the central bank would cut interest rates sparked a rally in sectors such as autos and banks. The hopes for monetary relief are boosting domestic stocks for a third consecutive day, marking a recovery from steep falls in May, when markets were hit by a toxic mix of global risk aversion and worries about India's economic and fiscal fundamentals. Data showing India's economy grew at a nine-year low of 5.3 percent during the last fiscal quarter, slumping oil prices, and recent comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor that were widely seen as more dovish have boosted expectations for rate cuts. Indian stocks outperformed gains in other Asian indexes on Wednesday, with some blue chips seen as oversold after the benchmark BSE index fell to a 2012 intraday low on Monday, marking a 15 percent drop from the year's peak hit in February. "Its an oversold market and large part of today's sporadic rise is on account of short-covering caused by rate cut expectations," said Deven Choksey, managing director of K. R. Choksey Securities. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 2.71 percent to end at 16,454.30 points, almost matching the 2.72 percent gain seen on Jan. 3. The broader 50-share NSE index rose 2.75 percent to 4,977.10 points, also marking its biggest gain since Jan. 3. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed a majority of analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut the repo rate during its June 18 meeting, though inflation and industrial output data next week will be key in adjusting those expectations. The gains came even as foreign institutional investors have sold Indian stocks worth 13.47 billion rupees ($242.07 million)in the month of June as of Tuesday's close, according to regulatory data. Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , rose for a third consecutive day. HDFC Bank gained 3.7 percent. Autos, which would benefit from lower financing costs should interest rates be lowered, gained as well. Tata Motors rose 5.8 percent, recovering from recent steep losses. The gains were widespread. Shares in consumer good stocks rallied as well, recovering from recent steep falls. ITC gained 3.8 percent, while Hindustan Unilever gains 3.1 percent. ($1 = 55.6450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)