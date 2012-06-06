MUMBAI, June 6 India's benchmark index provisionally rose 2.5 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 3, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates sparked a rally in sectors that could most benefit such as autos and banks.

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 2.5 percent to end at a provisional 16,424.21 points, marking its third consecutive daily gain.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 2.8 percent, to a provisional close of 4,997.10 points.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , rose for a third consecutive day. HDFC Bank gained 3.5 percent.

Autos, which would benefit from lower financing costs should interest rates be lowered, gained as well. Tata Motors rose 5.4 percent, recovering from recent steep losses. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)