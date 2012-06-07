GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 1.4 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan gained 1.8 percent.
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs European
policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks
and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus
if major economies deteriorate further.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries
holds its annual shareholder meeting. (0530GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
INFRASTRUCTURE
* India's government on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with
major transport and power projects in the current financial
year, buoying stocks in infrastructure companies with an attempt
to inject some life into the flagging economy.
* Ashok Leyland has bagged the first overseas
order worth $6 million for its vestibule buses from Bangladesh
Road Transport Corporation. (Times of India)
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Redemptions from India-focused offshore funds by foreign
investors in May was the highest monthly outflow in a year as
hazy economic prospects amid the falling rupee and slow policy
decisions prompted them to pull out of India. (Economic Times)
* India-focused private equity firm Samara Capital is close
to investing 1.8 billion rupees in Ludhiana-based apparel
retailer Monte Carlo Fashions. (Economic Times)
* State Bank of India has launched a personal loan
scheme against property loans at interest rates lower than that
of some of its private peers. (Economic Times)
* The government has unveiled new rules aimed at state-owned
banks, nudging them to salvage their junk loans, which have
strained balance sheets and re-priced stocks of several lenders.
(Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* A global glut of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from
2015, led by U.S. and Australian exports, will empower top Asian
consumers and weaken the influence of oil on how gas is priced,
leading to cheaper imports, Eurasia Group analysts
said.
* GAIL (India) Ltd has allotted nearly $1 billion
to fund purchases of shale gas assets in the United States and
Canada, B.C. Tripathi, chairman and managing director of GAIL
India, said on Thursday.
* Indian sugar extended losses on Wednesday for the fifth
session in a row to hit its lowest level in nearly three months,
hurt by sluggish demand at the start of monsoon rains and ample
supply in the domestic market.
* The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to begin
an investigations into accusations of a coal block allocation
scam, as part of its preliminary inquiry to ascertain whether
there were irregularities in allocating these blocks to private
companies between 2006 and 2009. (Business Standard)
* Tata Steel Europe, a unit of Tata Steel, will
get coal at lower than market prices from the Benga coal project
in Mozambique, a company official said.(Business Standard)
* West Coast Paper, India's second-largest paper
maker by capacity, has put its newsprint unit on the block as
falling prices and cheaper imports take a toll on the industry
already crimped by a tight raw material situation. (Economic
Times)
* Swan Energy is in talks with state-owned oil and
gas companies to sell a small stake in its upcoming floating LNG
unit in Pipavav, Gujarat.
Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum,
and Gujarat State Petroleum have been sounded out, people close
to the development said. (Economic Times)
* United Phosphorus is aiming at a 15 per cent
growth in topline this financial year, its chief executive
officer said. (Business Standard)
PHARMA / HEALTH CARE
* The government has formed an inter-ministerial panel for
finalising guidelines for allowing multinational corporations to
buy equity stakes in Indian drug companies, seeking to end the
regulatory uncertainty that is holding up clearances of such
proposals. (Economic Times)
* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will buy out
partner Imperial Hospital's stake in a Bangalore
hospital-cum-research facility for around 1 billion rupees.
(Business Standard)
TELECOM
* Malaysian telecom giant Axiata Group has
approached Idea Cellular to build a transnational
tower company, with operations across Southeast Asian markets.
Axiata wants to acquire or merge more than 8,000 towers of
the Indian mobile operator as it looks to create a unified tower
entity with a presence in seven nations, said banking sources
directly familiar with the matter. (Times of India)
* The auction of 2G spectrum might be delayed, as the
government may file a petition in the Supreme Court for an
extension of the timeline. (Business Standard)
AUTOS
* Major auto makers in India warned on Wednesday that
government proposals to raise the tax on cars running on heavily
subsidised diesel will hurt a fast-growing sector popular with
India's emerging middle class.
* Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it will
have to put off investment decisions worth 40 billion rupees for
a new plant if the government slaps a hefty special additional
tax on diesel vehicles. (Times of India)
* German auto maker Audi introduced its compact
luxury SUV Audi Q3 in India on Wednesday. (Times of India)
