India's benchmark BSE index rose to its highest intraday since
May 10, heading to its fourth consecutive gaining session, on
the back of an improved global risk environment, while banks
were supported by hopes about domestic rate cuts.
Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, gained for a fourth consecutive day, on continued
hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates on June
18.
HDFC Bank rose 2.2 percent, while ICICI Bank
advanced 2 percent.
Gains also came as global markets have gained on the back of
expectations for monetary stimulus among major central banks.
The BSE index rose 1.1 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index added 0.95 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)