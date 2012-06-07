MUMBAI, June 7 India's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close since May 7, as improving global risk environment continued to spark a broad rally, while auto makers gained on hopes the country would not increase excise duties on diesel car sales.

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.18 percent to end at a provisional 16,649.05 points, marking its fourth consecutive daily gain.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.05 percent, to a provisional close of 5,049.65 points.

Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , rose 2.1 percent, gaining for a fourth consecutive day, on continued hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates on June 18.

Axis bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank each ended more than 3 percent each.

Auto makers, which had also benefitted this week from rate cut expectations, continued gains on Thursday, with Maruti Suzuki India ending up 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)