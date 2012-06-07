MUMBAI, June 7 India's main stock index rose on
Thursday to its highest close since May 7, as improving global
risk environment continued to spark a broad rally, while auto
makers gained on hopes the country would not increase excise
duties on diesel car sales.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.18 percent
to end at a provisional 16,649.05 points, marking its fourth
consecutive daily gain.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.05 percent,
to a provisional close of 5,049.65 points.
Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, rose 2.1 percent, gaining for a fourth consecutive
day, on continued hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut
interest rates on June 18.
Axis bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank
each ended more than 3 percent each.
Auto makers, which had also benefitted this week from rate
cut expectations, continued gains on Thursday, with Maruti
Suzuki India ending up 3.2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)