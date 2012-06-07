* Indian indexes gain over 1 pct on global stimulus hopes
* Banks, auto shares rally again on domestic rate cut hopes
* Indexes gain for 4th day; doubts about sustainability
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 7 India's main stock index rose for
a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to its highest close
since May 7, riding a global rally on continued expectations
monetary stimulus at home and abroad would spark a recovery in
risk assets.
Banks such as ICICI Bank extended a rally on hopes
the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates on June 18,
at a time when global investors are betting the Federal Reserve
will ease monetary conditions for the U.S. economy.
In a surprise move, China cut benchmark interest rates by 25
basis points to shore up slackening economic growth. The action
came after the close of Indian stock markets.
Auto makers, which stand to benefit from lower domestic
interest rates, gained on Thursday, getting an additional boost
from optimism the government will decide not to raise excise
duties on diesel vehicle sales.
Still, India is seen faces steep fiscal and economic
challenges, and some analysts doubt how much longer domestic
equities can rally after posting their longest winning streak
since early February.
The stance from foreign investors could be key. Foreign
institutional investors net bought 1.69 billion rupees ($30.51
million) in equities on Wednesday, turning buyers for the first
time in five sessions, but remain net sellers of 18.08 billion
rupees so far in June, indicating they have sold into the rally.
"The rally is primarily driven from global market rally and
improved sentiment, oil price coming down, and possibility of
rate reduction by RBI has helped," said C.J George, managing
director at Geojit BNP Paribas.
"But in the given time of global uncertainty, it is too
early to say weather the rally can sustain
George added markets had already discounted a reduction in
interest rates, and are vulnerable for falls.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to
end at 16,649.05 points. The broader 50-share NSE index
rose 1.05 percent, to close at 5,049.65 points.
The slump in oil prices, the surprisingly weak growth seen
in the first three months of the year, and more dovish comments
from a RBI deputy governor have sparked hopes of interest rate
cuts.
Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, rose 2.1 percent, marking a fourth consecutive
winning session for a combined advance of 7.4 percent, compared
with a 4.3 percent gain in the broader NSE index.
Axis bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank
each ended up more than 3 percent.
Shares in auto companies also rose on hopes the government
will decide against implementing higher excise duties on diesel
vehicle sales after top executives lobbied hard against the
proposal.
India had mooted the plans after the government backed off
initial plans to raise the price of diesel.
Maruti Suzuki India rose 3.2 percent, while
Mahindra and Mahindra ended 2.1 percent higher.
Reliance Industries rose 0.75 percent, paring
earlier gains of as much as 2.2 percent, as investors had hoped
for more fireworks, though Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance
aims to double its operating profit in the next 4-5 years.
However, software services exporters fell after UBS
predicted global tech spending from banks, financial services
and insurance firms will fall 6 percent in 2012, though adding
Infosys would offer "better downside protection."
Infosys shares rose 1.6 percent, but Tata Consultancy
Services falls 0.9 percent, while Wipro
declines 2.4 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro gains after Spanish bond auction
* Brent falls on weak demand, eyes Fed stimulus hopes
* Shares, euro rise on Spanish banks
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
($1 = 55.4000 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra)