GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan rose 1.5 percent.
* Asian shares jumped on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up
its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared for the
country's fiscal collapse.
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains, looking
to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone finance
ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Car, bike and truck sales data for May, released by the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (0530GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
COMMODITIES/ENERGY
* Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) said it was making
plans to scrap a $2.1 billion steel project in Bolivia, saying
the Bolivian government had not met contract terms that include
supply of natural gas for the project.
* Foreign currency bondholders of Suzlon Energy
are likely to approve the 45-day repayment extension sought by
the loss-making wind turbine maker, saving it from any default,
according to sources monitoring the talks. (Economic Times)
* Mukesh Ambani is keen to divest a minority stake in
Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure (RGTIL), a pipeline
company that he controls, to get better returns on his initial
investment, an official close to the promoters said. (Economic
Times)
* Natural gas reserves in Mozambique's oil-rich Rovuma
Basin, where Indian companies hold stakes, are expected to rise
dramatically with a giant new discovery. (Economic Times)
* Even as iron ore output in India's top producer Odisha
slipped by 18 percent, the steel companies have started
importing pellets to meet their raw material requirement.
(Business Standard)
* State-owned ONGC is interested in acquiring West
Bengal government's stake in ailing Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd,
according to a top company official. (Business Standard)
* State-owned hydroelectric power major NHPC plans
to form joint venture companies with private sector project
developers. (Financial Express)
* Promoters of Visa Steel are looking to shed part
of their stake in the company to raise funds and pare down debt,
two persons familiar with the development said. (Financial
Express)
FINANCIAL REGULATORY
* The Reserve Bank of India increased the number of
remittances by non-resident Indians to individuals to 30 from 12
per year. The measure is another step to help boost dollar
inflows and protect a weakening rupee.
* Promoters of new insurance companies would have to come up
with nearly twice the statutory capital requirement.
The insurance regulator has indicated to prospective
entrants that the mandatory 1 billion rupees start-up capital
for life and general insurance is too low and companies will
have to start with at least 2-2.5 billion rupees. (Times of
India)
* Rich overseas entities, investing in Indian markets
through 'Participatory Notes', are estimated to have pulled out
over $20 billion in less than three months to avoid paying
potential taxes under new provisions. (Economic Times)
* Life Insurance Corporation is open to investing in
companies with good governance practices and a good track
record, says DK Mehrotra, who recently assumed charge as
chairman of the insurance giant.
Mehrotra indicated the present exposure cap of 10 percent in
a single stock restricts it from managing its investment book
more actively. (Economic Times)
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Tuesday
with heads of public sector banks to discuss credit flow to
productive sectors and review their performance in the last
fiscal. (Times of India)
IT
* IT outsourcing company Zensar Technologies is
looking to spend up to $60 million on an acquisition this year
to boost its presence in the United States.
RETAIL
* Retail magnate Kishore Biyani says he is not in talks with
anybody to sell stake in Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar chains
because his Future Group has sorted out its debt situation after
three back-to-back deals in the past month. (Economic Times)
* Cadbury India will soon launch parent Kraft Foods'
chocolate brand Toblerone to take on Italian brand Ferrero
Rocher in the premium chocolate market. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* Global telecom companies Alcatel-Lucent SA and Ericsson
have emerged as front runners for Reliance Communications'
80 billion rupees long-term outsourcing contract.
The deal, to be awarded to a single operator, was expected
to be finalised early next month and the talks were in the final
stages, said people aware of the development. (Business
Standard)
INDUSTRIAL
* Bharat Forge, the world's largest forging
manufacturer, is in talks to buy out a significant stake in
Coimbatore-based Shanthi Gears, India's second-largest
industrial-gear box maker, said persons close to the situation.
(Economic Times)
* The Ministry of Commerce and Industry would soon announce
relaxed land-related rules for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to
arrest the slackening pace of growth in these tax-free zones by
making certain changes in the SEZ policy. (Business Standard)
* Terming the week-long strike by workers for wage hike as
'illegal', the Arvind Ltd's management on Sunday
threatened strict legal action if the workers fail to turn up
for work on Monday. (Business Standard)
AIRLINES
* UB Group, whose unit Kingfisher Airlines is
passing through turbulent times, spent 4 billion rupees more on
its staff across various businesses during the last fiscal year.
(Times of India)
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
