(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) GLOBAL MARKETS * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan rose 1.5 percent. * Asian shares jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared for the country's fiscal collapse. * U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains, looking to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain. FACTORS TO WATCH * Car, bike and truck sales data for May, released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (0530GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH COMMODITIES/ENERGY * Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) said it was making plans to scrap a $2.1 billion steel project in Bolivia, saying the Bolivian government had not met contract terms that include supply of natural gas for the project. * Foreign currency bondholders of Suzlon Energy are likely to approve the 45-day repayment extension sought by the loss-making wind turbine maker, saving it from any default, according to sources monitoring the talks. (Economic Times) here * Mukesh Ambani is keen to divest a minority stake in Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure (RGTIL), a pipeline company that he controls, to get better returns on his initial investment, an official close to the promoters said. (Economic Times) here * Natural gas reserves in Mozambique's oil-rich Rovuma Basin, where Indian companies hold stakes, are expected to rise dramatically with a giant new discovery. (Economic Times) here * Even as iron ore output in India's top producer Odisha slipped by 18 percent, the steel companies have started importing pellets to meet their raw material requirement. (Business Standard) here * State-owned ONGC is interested in acquiring West Bengal government's stake in ailing Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, according to a top company official. (Business Standard) here * State-owned hydroelectric power major NHPC plans to form joint venture companies with private sector project developers. (Financial Express) here * Promoters of Visa Steel are looking to shed part of their stake in the company to raise funds and pare down debt, two persons familiar with the development said. (Financial Express) here FINANCIAL REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India increased the number of remittances by non-resident Indians to individuals to 30 from 12 per year. The measure is another step to help boost dollar inflows and protect a weakening rupee. * Promoters of new insurance companies would have to come up with nearly twice the statutory capital requirement. The insurance regulator has indicated to prospective entrants that the mandatory 1 billion rupees start-up capital for life and general insurance is too low and companies will have to start with at least 2-2.5 billion rupees. (Times of India) here * Rich overseas entities, investing in Indian markets through 'Participatory Notes', are estimated to have pulled out over $20 billion in less than three months to avoid paying potential taxes under new provisions. (Economic Times) here * Life Insurance Corporation is open to investing in companies with good governance practices and a good track record, says DK Mehrotra, who recently assumed charge as chairman of the insurance giant. Mehrotra indicated the present exposure cap of 10 percent in a single stock restricts it from managing its investment book more actively. (Economic Times) here * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet on Tuesday with heads of public sector banks to discuss credit flow to productive sectors and review their performance in the last fiscal. (Times of India) here IT * IT outsourcing company Zensar Technologies is looking to spend up to $60 million on an acquisition this year to boost its presence in the United States. RETAIL * Retail magnate Kishore Biyani says he is not in talks with anybody to sell stake in Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar chains because his Future Group has sorted out its debt situation after three back-to-back deals in the past month. (Economic Times) here * Cadbury India will soon launch parent Kraft Foods' chocolate brand Toblerone to take on Italian brand Ferrero Rocher in the premium chocolate market. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Global telecom companies Alcatel-Lucent SA and Ericsson have emerged as front runners for Reliance Communications' 80 billion rupees long-term outsourcing contract. The deal, to be awarded to a single operator, was expected to be finalised early next month and the talks were in the final stages, said people aware of the development. (Business Standard) here INDUSTRIAL * Bharat Forge, the world's largest forging manufacturer, is in talks to buy out a significant stake in Coimbatore-based Shanthi Gears, India's second-largest industrial-gear box maker, said persons close to the situation. (Economic Times) here * The Ministry of Commerce and Industry would soon announce relaxed land-related rules for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to arrest the slackening pace of growth in these tax-free zones by making certain changes in the SEZ policy. (Business Standard) here * Terming the week-long strike by workers for wage hike as 'illegal', the Arvind Ltd's management on Sunday threatened strict legal action if the workers fail to turn up for work on Monday. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * UB Group, whose unit Kingfisher Airlines is passing through turbulent times, spent 4 billion rupees more on its staff across various businesses during the last fiscal year. (Times of India) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro jumps above $1.26 on Spain bank relief * Brent above $102 on Spain rescue, Iran * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)