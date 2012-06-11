MUMBAI, June 11 India's main stock index fell,
snapping five days of gains, after S&P said the country could
become the first among the BRIC economies to lose its
investment-grade status, in an update to its previous decision
to cut the country's ratings outlook.
Falls in the index were led by declines in Reliance
Industries, which fell 1 percent, and Larsen & Toubro
which lost 2 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
0.3 percent to 16,668.01 points after earlier rising as much as
1 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.3 percent to
5,054.10 points
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)